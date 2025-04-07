RPF Trains Sniffer Dogs To Detect Narcotics At Stations, Trains

New Delhi: To deal with contraband menace and illegally transporting in trains, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) is providing special narcotics detection training to its sniffer dog squad to curb such cases.

Responding to query on transporting contrabands in trains, Aroma Singh Thakur, IG-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner of RPF, South Central Railways, told ETV Bharat, “These drug peddlers who often transport contrabands in trains are menace for railways but it is not possible to check each and every passenger’s luggage so they take its advantages. RPF personnel keep vigil on these drug peddlers and check them on a daily basis and apprehend them if found any drug from them.”

“With an idea to curb these cases, RPF is providing special narcotic training to its sniffer dog squared to deal with these drug peddlers. New batch of narcotic sniffer dogs will help to detect and apprehend these drug dealers. Currently, our sniffer dogs are mostly trained for detecting explosives but they are being trained to detect narcotics too,” IG-cum-PCSC Singh said.

A highly placed RPF officer told ETV Bharat, “There are three types of dog squads in RPF- first for explosive detection, second narcotics, and third for wildlife-but mostly dogs are trained to detect explosives. But now dogs are being trained with the help of the Narcotics Control Bureau to detect narcotic substances.”

Talking on the narcotic issue, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier Railway told ETV Bharat, “NFR railway has dog squared and they are deployed at major points to detect narcotics. These dogs are quite often given training for detecting narcotics in the trains and stations.”

“RPF apprehended 18 persons for alleged involvement in transportation of contraband/smuggled goods during last month. Moreover, RPF is regularly conducting drives to control drug peddlers. Recently, during the checking RPF apprehended one person and recovered Brown sugar. Later, the apprehended person along with the recovered Brown Sugar was handed over to OC/GRP/Dimapur for necessary legal action,” Sharma said.

“RPF’s narcotics sniffer dogs have detected 250 kg of cannabis at Agartala and Guwahati stations and onboard trains. Their (dog squad) presence is a game-changer in the fight against drug trafficking,” RPF India said in its social media platform X.

As per RPF, a joint team of RPF Thiruvananthapuram and Excise Department last week led to seizure of 32.3 kg ganja from Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam stations. Similarly, RPF and GRP on Thursday were checking at Udhna station found unclaimed ganja in the train with 12.100 kg. RPF in coordination with GRP foiled an illegal drug trade attempt and arrested four drug peddlers, seized 77 kg of opium at Dehri-on-Sone. Shakti Team of RPF personnel last week apprehended drug peddlers and recovered 34.30 kg of dry ganja from them in Konark Express.