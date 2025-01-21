ETV Bharat / bharat

RPF Initiates Measures To Curb Black Marketing Of Tickets

In 2024, 4,725 illegal touting cases were registered with the arrest of 4,975 people along with the seizure of 1,24,529 tickets worth Rs 53.38 crore.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 21, 2025, 5:14 PM IST

New Delhi: In a bid to curb the menace of ticket touting which creates harassment to passengers, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has initiated various steps to offer a smooth system to travellers.

According to GM Eswara Rao, Inspector General & Principal Chief Security Commissioner of Southern Railway, the RPF in association with Commercial Department of Railways & IRCTC teams have been taking measures to combat black marketing.

Disclosing more information on the issue, Rao said the issue of ticket touting and black marketing is a challenge, especially during peak travel periods such as festivals and summer vacations. These illegal activities not only compromise equitable access to tickets for legitimate passengers but also undermine public confidence in the system. To eliminate these illegal activities, the RPF has implemented a comprehensive and multi-faceted strategy to ensure fair and equitable access to railway services.

In 2024, a total of 4,725 illegal touting cases were registered in which 4,975 illegal touts were arrested along with the seizure of 1,24,529 tickets valuing Rs 53.38 crore and blocking of 26,442 IRCTC IDs, illegal software used for bulk and tatkal bookings, Rao informed.

Digital Surveillance

Utilising advanced technological tools, the RPF has been conducting round-the-clock surveillance of online booking platforms. By monitoring suspicious activities, including bulk bookings and irregular transactions, and deploying CCTVs at ticket counters, the RPF strengthened its capacity to detect and prevent black marketing effectively, Rao said.

Regular Raids and Crackdowns

The RPF's Cyber Cells meticulously examine booking patterns to detect anomalies and conduct pinpointed operations targeting ticket counters and cyber cafes. These proactive measures have resulted in the confiscation of unauthorised tickets and the apprehension of numerous touts. The RPF collaborates closely with the IRCTC to identify and deactivate suspicious accounts.

Integration of Technology

The RPF has equipped its Cyber Cells with state-of-the-art software and hardware to track and dismantle ticketing syndicates effectively.

