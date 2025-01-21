ETV Bharat / bharat

RPF Initiates Measures To Curb Black Marketing Of Tickets

New Delhi: In a bid to curb the menace of ticket touting which creates harassment to passengers, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has initiated various steps to offer a smooth system to travellers.

According to GM Eswara Rao, Inspector General & Principal Chief Security Commissioner of Southern Railway, the RPF in association with Commercial Department of Railways & IRCTC teams have been taking measures to combat black marketing.

Disclosing more information on the issue, Rao said the issue of ticket touting and black marketing is a challenge, especially during peak travel periods such as festivals and summer vacations. These illegal activities not only compromise equitable access to tickets for legitimate passengers but also undermine public confidence in the system. To eliminate these illegal activities, the RPF has implemented a comprehensive and multi-faceted strategy to ensure fair and equitable access to railway services.

In 2024, a total of 4,725 illegal touting cases were registered in which 4,975 illegal touts were arrested along with the seizure of 1,24,529 tickets valuing Rs 53.38 crore and blocking of 26,442 IRCTC IDs, illegal software used for bulk and tatkal bookings, Rao informed.

Digital Surveillance