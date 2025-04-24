ETV Bharat / bharat

RPF, GRP Up Efforts To Curb Smuggling Of Wildlife Species In Trains

New Delhi: To thwart the smuggling of wildlife species and their body parts through trains, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), in collaboration with Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel, has increased their efforts to nab smugglers and hand them over to the wildlife department.

Responding to a query on the wildlife species smuggling issue, Aroma Singh Thakur, IG-cum-principal chief security commissioner of RPF, South Central Railways, said, "Acting against smugglers, RPF personnel seized wildlife species or their body parts from them and handed them over to the wildlife department for further action."

"If any passenger is found suspicious, RPF personnel check his luggage thoroughly. Several times, these checks yielded wildlife species from passengers who illegally kept the endangered and protected animals in their baggage," Thakur added.

Recently, the RPF intercepted wildlife smugglers and recovered five Indian Softshell Turtles from the baggage belonging to passengers in the Chambal Express at Howrah. These seizures were handed over to the divisional forest officer for further action.

Highlighting the issue, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, chief public relations officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway, told ETV Bharat, "RPF personnel of Silchar Post recovered 450 live frogs from three unclaimed bags at the platform during a special drive. The team ensured the safe transfer of these amphibian species to the custody of the DFO of Barak Valley Wildlife Division for appropriate rehabilitation and further action."

To safeguard railway passengers and wildlife for environmental protection, the RPF plays a crucial role in ensuring safety and upholding ecological balance through continued vigilance and cooperation with environmental authorities, the railway official informed.

"The RPF personnel, either on the train or station, keep a watch on suspicious activities round the clock. If they suspect any passenger, they frisk them and their baggage thoroughly. Recently, security personnel found parts of Hornbill from bags in the train during the checking," Sharma said.