RPF, GRP Review Safety Arrangements In Trains For Women Passengers

New Delhi: Three days after a woman jumped off a moving Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) train to escape alleged sexual assault when she was travelling from Secunderabad to Medchal, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police are reviewing the security arrangements at stations and trains for women passengers. They are also planning to install CCTV cameras in MMTS trains and develop a safety App to deal with such incidents.

A highly placed officer in RPF, who is aware about the issue, told ETV Bharat, “Both the security personnel in the zone, RPF and GRP, are reviewing the security arrangements and trying to enhance safety in the trains. There is an issue of manpower shortage following which RPF does not deploy security personnel in each and every MMTS coach.”

“We often write to the Railway Board regarding staff crunch in this zone but nothing has yet been done. So RPF is planning to install CCTVs in MMTS coaches and put warning signage “You are in CCTV surveillance” which will help to curb incidents in trains. To ensure prompt help to women passengers, an App is being developed that will ensure their safety and security during the travel,” the officer informed.

Speaking about women travellers’ safety and security, G Chandana Deepti, Superintendent of Police, GRP, Telangana told ETV Bharat, “We often review the safety and security arrangements in stations. CCTV installation and developing of App are in the proposal which will be implemented soon. A committee was formed to enhance the strength of GRP a few months ago. The committee will find out the points where staff strengths can be increased.”

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railways on Monday held a detailed discussion on security of passengers in the MMTS and sub-urban trains. Jain advised Principal Chief Security Commissioner to coordinate with the GRP for ensuring enhanced security to women passengers, South Central Railway informed.

It is not the only case; a pregnant woman was allegedly harassed on a moving train near Chennai last month. National Commission for Women wrote on X, “NCW condemns the brutal sexual harassment of a pregnant woman on a moving train near Chennai. Despite traveling in the women’s compartment, she was attacked by a group of men-raising serious concerns about women’s safety in the state.”

