RPF Forms Specialised Anti-Theft Squads To Stop Criminal Activities In Suburban Trains

New Delhi: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has taken a host of security measures for the suburban passengers and has set up specialised anti-theft squads to deal with criminals.

Elaborating on the security steps taken by RPF, Ajay Sadani, Inspector General cum Principle Chief Security Commissioner of RPF said several specialised anti-theft squads have been formed, who are operating in plainclothes to blend with passengers, enabling them to identify and apprehend criminals effectively, thereby helping in reducing crimes.

Sadani told ETV Bharat, "We have around 12-13 teams for crime prevention at various stations. Apart from this, RPF also forms teams time to time as per requirement at stations to take action against criminal activities."

Every day, over 7 million passengers travel on suburban trains in Western and Central Railway zones. This makes overcrowding inevitable, particularly during peak hours, and it often provides fertile ground for petty crimes including chain snatching and harassment. The situation becomes serious when such criminals exploit slow-moving trains to snatch passengers’ valuables, leading to injuries or fatalities as passengers fall from moving trains, Sadani added.

According to the RPF, the overcrowded condition often increase the risk for women commuters, even in women-only coaches, frequently leading to instances of harassment, pick-pocketing and emotional distress. Ensuring their safety requires not only vigilant monitoring but also a systemic effort to address the broader issues of overcrowding and inadequate space.

While the challenges are substantial, the RPF's innovative strategies and adoption of advanced technologies have made commendable progress toward enhancing security for suburban commuters.

The RPF has introduced several innovative measures to enhance security. Advanced technology, including installation of Closed-Circuit Television(CCTV) cameras at stations and in trains has significantly bolstered surveillance. These systems, integrated with real-time monitoring, enable the RPF to detect and respond to suspicious activities promptly, Sadani added.