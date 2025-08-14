ETV Bharat / bharat

RPF Beefs Up Security Arrangements In Order To Avert Any Incidents Ahead Of Independence Day

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Ahead of Independence Day, the Railway Protection Force has beefed up security arrangements in order to avert any unforeseen or untoward incidents in trains and Railway Stations.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Shashikant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Central Railway, said, "Ahead of the Independence Day, the railway has increased the vigil for the safety of railways and its passengers. RPF, in collaboration with GRP, conducts special checks in station premises and trains."

Similarly, Shashi Kiran, North Western Railway, told ETV Bharat, "To provide a safe journey to passengers, the Railway authority and RPF have enhanced the safety checks at major stations as well as their establishments. Security personnel have intensified luggage scanning, and dog squads are deployed at strategic points."

Anti-sabotage checks of all empty rakes are being conducted with sniffer dogs after joint checking of Carriage & Wagon, Electrical and RPF staff, and regular interaction with the railway employees, regular commuters and other functionaries like Conservancy staff, Coolies, Porters, Tea Stall workers, Labourers, Vendors, Lease holders or Contractors, Taxi Drivers, Passengers to make them security conscious, Railway officials informed.

"The safety measures have been undertaken by the RPF wing to enhance security arrangements in order to ensure safe train operations and safe travel for railway passengers. Deployment of highly visible policing by RPF/RPSF staff at stations and Railway premises is being made to make their presence visible to the public with a view to instil a sense of confidence among them," M. Senthamil Selvan, CPRO, Southern Railway stated.

As per railway officials, crowded areas like Cloak Rooms, Waiting Halls, Toilets, Parcel areas, Lobbies and concourse areas where a large assembly of passengers are being kept under constant vigil. RPF Staff are also deployed in civilian clothes (mufti police) for specific periods to keep watch on suspicious persons. Adequate strength of RPF escorts is being provided with modern weapons and gadgets.

Random Checking

Random checking/scanning of packages/parcels through HHMDs/DFMDs is being done from a security angle.

Surveillance Under CCTVs

CCTV monitoring is being made more meticulous and intensive.