RPF Beefs Up Security Arrangements In Order To Avert Any Incidents Ahead Of Independence Day

By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: Ahead of Independence Day, the Railway Protection Force has beefed up security arrangements in order to avert any unforeseen or untoward incidents in trains and Railway Stations.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Shashikant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Central Railway, said, "Ahead of the Independence Day, the railway has increased the vigil for the safety of railways and its passengers. RPF, in collaboration with GRP, conducts special checks in station premises and trains."
Similarly, Shashi Kiran, North Western Railway, told ETV Bharat, "To provide a safe journey to passengers, the Railway authority and RPF have enhanced the safety checks at major stations as well as their establishments. Security personnel have intensified luggage scanning, and dog squads are deployed at strategic points."
Anti-sabotage checks of all empty rakes are being conducted with sniffer dogs after joint checking of Carriage & Wagon, Electrical and RPF staff, and regular interaction with the railway employees, regular commuters and other functionaries like Conservancy staff, Coolies, Porters, Tea Stall workers, Labourers, Vendors, Lease holders or Contractors, Taxi Drivers, Passengers to make them security conscious, Railway officials informed.
"The safety measures have been undertaken by the RPF wing to enhance security arrangements in order to ensure safe train operations and safe travel for railway passengers. Deployment of highly visible policing by RPF/RPSF staff at stations and Railway premises is being made to make their presence visible to the public with a view to instil a sense of confidence among them," M. Senthamil Selvan, CPRO, Southern Railway stated.
As per railway officials, crowded areas like Cloak Rooms, Waiting Halls, Toilets, Parcel areas, Lobbies and concourse areas where a large assembly of passengers are being kept under constant vigil. RPF Staff are also deployed in civilian clothes (mufti police) for specific periods to keep watch on suspicious persons. Adequate strength of RPF escorts is being provided with modern weapons and gadgets.
Random Checking
Random checking/scanning of packages/parcels through HHMDs/DFMDs is being done from a security angle.
Surveillance Under CCTVs
CCTV monitoring is being made more meticulous and intensive.
Anti-Sabotage Measures
Anti-sabotage checks of all empty rakes are being conducted with sniffer dogs after joint checking of Carriage & Wagon, Electrical and RPF staff. Frequent checks are being done in the dust bins, toilets, unclaimed baggage/luggage, reservation offices, and suspected elements.
Interaction Drive
Regular interaction with the railway employees, regular commuters and other functionaries like conservancy staff, Coolies, Porters, Tea Stall workers, Labourers, Vendors, leaseholders or Contractors, Taxi Drivers, and Passengers to make them security conscious.
Awareness Messages
Dissemination of security awareness messages through the PA system in high footfall areas such as the concourse area, waiting hall, yards, railway station, and practice of evacuation drills.
Sniffer Dogs
Trains, Platforms and Parking areas will be checked with Sniffer Dogs in coordination with GRP/Local Police. The entry points are limited so that proper checking of the passengers can be made in major stations.
Unauthorized Travellers Removed
Efforts are being made to remove unauthorized persons travelling in reserved coaches or reserved for ladies/ differently abled persons in consultation and coordination with the commercial branch & GRP/Local Police.
Also Read
RPF Seizes Huge Consignment Of Liquor At Katihar Rly Station