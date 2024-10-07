RPF Arrests 256 Bangladeshis, Rohingyas during Checkings at Various Railway Stations, Trains

New Delhi: In its fight against illegal migrants from neighbouring Bangladesh, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has nabbed 256 illegal migrants, Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, and 18 Indian agents from various stations during checkings from January to September this year.

Giving the information about illegal migrants Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier Railway (NEFR), said continuing the fight to detect illegal migrants, Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, RPF has apprehended 256 illegal migrants such persons and 18 Indian agents from January till September this year.

In an incident on September 21, RPF team of Agartala conducted a routine drive at Agartala Railway Station. While checking they detected 11 suspicious persons at the station premises (4 females and 7 males). On interrogation, they could not provide any valid documents of their identity. Afterwards they confessed that they entered India illegally from Bangladesh and were planning to proceed towards Mumbai and Ahmedabad via train, Sharma said.

"Later, all the illegal migrants were handed over to Officer In-charge/Government Railway Police (GRP)/Agartala for further legal action," CPRO Sharma informed.

According to railways, several steps have been taken by RPF of Northeast Frontier Railway on regular basis to keep a close eye on illegal migrants, Rohingyas and suspected persons at stations and trains to identify such persons and catch them to curb illegal migrants issues in the country.

To nab illegal migrants, RPF staff have already been deployed at stations and trains, who are very vigilant at different levels to detect any such kind of persons and their suspicious activities, senior railway official said.

The Ministry of Railways said the force has been working round the clock for providing safe, secure and comfortable travel experience to Railway passengers.

"It has become a crucial stakeholder in the national security grid by playing an important role in transport security, taking preventive action against acts of terror, fighting crime including Human Trafficking and smuggling, helping police and other Law Enforcement Agencies in detection of crime, aiding in maintenance of law & order, providing bandobast during National and State elections among others," the Ministry said.