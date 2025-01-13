ETV Bharat / bharat

RPF Apprehends 274 Illegal Migrants From Bangladesh In 2024

RPF staff, deployed at stations and trains, are always vigilant towards illegal infiltration from border areas.

RPF Apprehends 274 Illegal Migrants From Bangladesh In 2024
File photo of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in police custody (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 13, 2025, 7:10 PM IST

New Delhi: Amid the unrest in Bangladesh, an increased number of illegal migrants from the neighbouring country has been apprehended at various railway stations in the year 2024 as compared to 2023.

Informing about the nabbed Bangladeshis from various stations, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Northeast Frontier Railways, told ETV Bharat, “There has been some increase in numbers after the Bangladesh unrest situation.”

In an intensive crackdown against illegal migrants from neighbouring Bangladesh, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has apprehended 274 such persons in the year 2024, which is an increased number as compared to 233 in the year 2023, Sharma said.

“Bangladeshis were detected in various railway premises over NF Railway. Alertness and surveillance by RPF and GRP forces have been increased to ensure swift and effective detection of these persons,” CPRO Sharma said.

“RPF staff deployed at stations and trains are always vigilant towards illegal infiltration from border areas. RPF keeps up a steady routine of checks at railway stations and trains to prevent it. RPF carries on a relentless fight against criminals in protecting railway passengers and remains vigilant for suspected persons involved in human trafficking as well as the movement of children in a suspicious manner, travelling alone and without proper guardians,” Sharma informed.

RPF apprehended 18 Bangladeshi nationals and one agent at Agartala railway station in different drives conducted during December. Moreover, RPF rescued 90 minors and 2 women from different stations during the month. Later, the rescued miners were handed over to the concerned authorities, the railways said.

According to railway officials, in a recent incident, the RPF and GRP teams of Agartala and the SIB/Badarpur team jointly conducted a routine check at Agartala railway station. While checking, they apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals. Later, the three illegal migrants were handed over to the concerned authorities for further legal action.

In another major incident in December, the RPF/SIB team of Guwahati and the RPF team of Kamakhya conducted regular checks at Kamakhya railway station. During the check, they rescued three runaway minors from Kamakhya railway station. Later, after ascertaining the address of the minors, they were handed over to Child Line, Guwahati, for safe custody.

Similarly, in an incident, the RPF team of Rangapara North rescued three runaway minors while conducting regular checks. Later, the rescued miners were handed over to Child Line. Moreover, RPF apprehended more than several illegal migrants during the period, the railways informed.

Read More

  1. India Summons Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner Nural Islam
  2. Central Railway RPF's 'Operation Nanhe Farishte' Reunites 1,064 Children With Families

New Delhi: Amid the unrest in Bangladesh, an increased number of illegal migrants from the neighbouring country has been apprehended at various railway stations in the year 2024 as compared to 2023.

Informing about the nabbed Bangladeshis from various stations, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Northeast Frontier Railways, told ETV Bharat, “There has been some increase in numbers after the Bangladesh unrest situation.”

In an intensive crackdown against illegal migrants from neighbouring Bangladesh, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has apprehended 274 such persons in the year 2024, which is an increased number as compared to 233 in the year 2023, Sharma said.

“Bangladeshis were detected in various railway premises over NF Railway. Alertness and surveillance by RPF and GRP forces have been increased to ensure swift and effective detection of these persons,” CPRO Sharma said.

“RPF staff deployed at stations and trains are always vigilant towards illegal infiltration from border areas. RPF keeps up a steady routine of checks at railway stations and trains to prevent it. RPF carries on a relentless fight against criminals in protecting railway passengers and remains vigilant for suspected persons involved in human trafficking as well as the movement of children in a suspicious manner, travelling alone and without proper guardians,” Sharma informed.

RPF apprehended 18 Bangladeshi nationals and one agent at Agartala railway station in different drives conducted during December. Moreover, RPF rescued 90 minors and 2 women from different stations during the month. Later, the rescued miners were handed over to the concerned authorities, the railways said.

According to railway officials, in a recent incident, the RPF and GRP teams of Agartala and the SIB/Badarpur team jointly conducted a routine check at Agartala railway station. While checking, they apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals. Later, the three illegal migrants were handed over to the concerned authorities for further legal action.

In another major incident in December, the RPF/SIB team of Guwahati and the RPF team of Kamakhya conducted regular checks at Kamakhya railway station. During the check, they rescued three runaway minors from Kamakhya railway station. Later, after ascertaining the address of the minors, they were handed over to Child Line, Guwahati, for safe custody.

Similarly, in an incident, the RPF team of Rangapara North rescued three runaway minors while conducting regular checks. Later, the rescued miners were handed over to Child Line. Moreover, RPF apprehended more than several illegal migrants during the period, the railways informed.

Read More

  1. India Summons Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner Nural Islam
  2. Central Railway RPF's 'Operation Nanhe Farishte' Reunites 1,064 Children With Families

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ILLEGAL MIGRANTS FROM BANGLADESHRPF APPREHENDS ILLEGAL MIGRANTS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.