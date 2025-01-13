ETV Bharat / bharat

RPF Apprehends 274 Illegal Migrants From Bangladesh In 2024

New Delhi: Amid the unrest in Bangladesh, an increased number of illegal migrants from the neighbouring country has been apprehended at various railway stations in the year 2024 as compared to 2023.

Informing about the nabbed Bangladeshis from various stations, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Northeast Frontier Railways, told ETV Bharat, “There has been some increase in numbers after the Bangladesh unrest situation.”

In an intensive crackdown against illegal migrants from neighbouring Bangladesh, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has apprehended 274 such persons in the year 2024, which is an increased number as compared to 233 in the year 2023, Sharma said.

“Bangladeshis were detected in various railway premises over NF Railway. Alertness and surveillance by RPF and GRP forces have been increased to ensure swift and effective detection of these persons,” CPRO Sharma said.

“RPF staff deployed at stations and trains are always vigilant towards illegal infiltration from border areas. RPF keeps up a steady routine of checks at railway stations and trains to prevent it. RPF carries on a relentless fight against criminals in protecting railway passengers and remains vigilant for suspected persons involved in human trafficking as well as the movement of children in a suspicious manner, travelling alone and without proper guardians,” Sharma informed.