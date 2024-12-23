Central Government Job Recruitment: Over 71,000 People To Get Appointment Letters From PM Modi Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 71,000 appointment letters to newly appointed recruits today (December 23, 2024) at around 10:30 am through video conferencing.
A statement issued by the PMO said he would also address the gathering on the occasion of Rozgar Mela, a step towards "fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation".
"It will provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their participation in nation-building and self-empowerment," added the statement. The Rozgar Mela will be held at 45 locations across the country. The recruitments are taking place for various Ministries and Departments of the Central Government.
The recruits, selected from across the country will be joining various Ministries/Departments including Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Posts, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Department of Financial Services, among others.
Earlier this month, the Centre in a reply to a question in Rajya Sabha said the occurrence and filling up of vacant posts is a continuous process and details of vacancies are maintained by the respective ministries or departments.
Ministries or departments of the central government have been directed, from time to time, to fill up the vacant posts in a time bound manner, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh told Rajya Sabha in a written reply on December 5.
He was responding to a question seeking "details of the total number of vacancies in all central government ministries and departments to date, department-wise". "Occurrence and filling up of vacant posts in various ministries/departments is a continuous process. The details of vacancies are maintained by the respective ministry/department," Singh said.
In response to another question, he said the contractual appointments in government departments are made by the individual ministries/departments strictly based on their requirements, in accordance with the provisions of General Financial Rules, 2017.
"Vacant posts have been filled up in mission mode, in Rozgar Melas launched by Hon'ble Prime Minister on 22nd October, 2022. 13 Rozgar Melas have been held at central level in 40-45 cities across various states/Union Territories," the minister said.
In a separate reply to a question seeking details of the number of recruitment letters pertaining to the central government handed over during Rozgar Melas, he said "several lakhs of appointment letters have been issued during the Rozgar Melas".
As part of Rozgar Mela, the vacant posts in central government ministries and various organizations of central government are being filled up in a mission mode, he said.
Details of various recruitments and vacancies, including category wise breakup are maintained by respective ministries/departments/central public sector undertakings (CPSUs) and the concerned recruitment agencies such as Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) etc., Singh said.
