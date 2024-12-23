ETV Bharat / bharat

Central Government Job Recruitment: Over 71,000 People To Get Appointment Letters From PM Modi Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 71,000 appointment letters to newly appointed recruits today (December 23, 2024) at around 10:30 am through video conferencing.

A statement issued by the PMO said he would also address the gathering on the occasion of Rozgar Mela, a step towards "fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation".

"It will provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their participation in nation-building and self-empowerment," added the statement. The Rozgar Mela will be held at 45 locations across the country. The recruitments are taking place for various Ministries and Departments of the Central Government.

The recruits, selected from across the country will be joining various Ministries/Departments including Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Posts, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Department of Financial Services, among others.

Earlier this month, the Centre in a reply to a question in Rajya Sabha said the occurrence and filling up of vacant posts is a continuous process and details of vacancies are maintained by the respective ministries or departments.

Ministries or departments of the central government have been directed, from time to time, to fill up the vacant posts in a time bound manner, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh told Rajya Sabha in a written reply on December 5.