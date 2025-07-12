Rozgar Mela: Over 51000 Youths Receive Govt Job Appointment Letters, PM Modi Congratulates New Recruits

Ranchi: More than 51,000 candidates appointed in various government departments and organisations across India received appointment letters during the Rozgar Mela (job fair) held on Saturday.

In Ranchi, Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth led the distribution programme held at Darbhanga House, CCL. MoS Seth, MP Aditya Sahu, MLAs CP Singh and Suresh Baitha and Ranchi Railway DRM handed over appointment letters to the candidates selected for various departments.

At the Ranchi centre, as many as 182 candidates received appointment letters, while 25 selected candidates received the letters symbolically on stage. Those who were symbolically given appointment letters include Sumanta Modak, Himanshu Singh, Lalu Kumar Yadav, Mohit Joy Bhengra, Soumya Singh, Omprakash Toppo, Shahdev Mahato, Puja Verma, Sunil Tanti, Dhananjay Mahato, Rinki Kumari, Amarendra Kumar, Ruma Bera, Hinduja Azad, Pallavi Mandal, Raj Kumar Paswan, Vidyut Goala, Rohit Sidar, Baby Priya, Sandeep Munda, Atul Kumar Ram, Harsh Kumar, Rohit Kumar, Ritika Kumari and Vivek Bhagat.

25 candidates received the letters symbolically on stage (ETV Bharat)

Congratulating the new recruits, Sanjay Seth said "Today's youths are the brand ambassadors of a developed India. PM Modi does what he says, and this mass appointments are proof. It is the good fortune of these youths that the appointment letters bear the signature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

One Rinki Kumari, who has been selected as an MTS in the Archaeological Department, expressed her joy after receiving the appointment letter. "I have been selected for the post of MTS in the Archaeological Department. I appeared for the exam in 2024 and since then I had been waiting for this moment," she said.

New recruit receiving appointment letter in Ranchi (ETV Bharat)

Expressing gratitude to PM Narendra Modi, Rinki said, "By organising such an event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given us a huge gift."

PM Congratulates New Recruits

As per reports, Rozgar Mela was conducted at 47 places across the country, including Ranchi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed all centres via video conferencing from New Delhi and congratulated the newly appointed youths.

The PM emphasised that today marks the beginning of new responsibilities for these youths in different departments of the Government of India. He extended wishes to them on beginning their service in various departments, stating that despite different roles, their common goal is national service, guided by the principle of 'Citizen First'.

PM Modi further stated that the Government of India is also focusing on creating new employment opportunities in the private sector. Recently, the government has approved a new scheme called the Employment Linked Incentive Scheme. Under this, the government will provide Rs 15,000 to young individuals who get their first job in the private sector.

"In other words, the government will contribute to the first salary of their first job. For this, the government has allocated a budget of approximately Rs one lakh crore.This scheme is expected to help in the creation of about 3.5 crore new jobs," the Prime Minister added.

As per official sources, the new recruits, selected from across the country, will be joining the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Posts, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Labour & Employment among other departments and ministries.

Read More

PM Modi Highlights Govt's Focus On Generating Employment

'Your Responsibility Is To Strengthen Economic System,' PM Modi Distributes 51,000 Appointment Letters At Rozgar Mela