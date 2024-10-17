ETV Bharat / bharat

Royal Air Force Scrambles Fighter Jet To Intercept Air India Plane After Bomb Threat

London/Mumbai: The Royal Air Force on Thursday scrambled a Typhoon fighter jet to intercept an Air India aircraft that received a bomb threat and the plane later landed safely in London. The bomb threat was received for the Air India plane from Mumbai to London, an airline official said.

"We can confirm that RAF Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon fighter aircraft from RAF Coningsby were launched this afternoon, to investigate a civilian aircraft," a Royal Air Force spokesperson said.

Following an uneventful interception the aircraft was released to continue to its original destination under the direction of civilian air traffic control, the spokesperson said.