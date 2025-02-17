Row Over Remarks: SC To Hear Plea Of Ranveer Allahbadia Against FIRs On Tuesday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday a plea of influencer Ranveer Allahbadia against the FIRs lodged over his alleged distasteful comments during a show on YouTube. According to the cause list uploaded on the website of the apex court, a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh would take up the matter.

On Friday, advocate Abhinav Chandrachud had mentioned Allahbadia's plea before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna. Chandrachud urged the bench to urgently list the matter for hearing. Chandrachud submitted that Assam Police had summoned his client for joining the probe during the day. "I have assigned the bench and it will come up (before a bench) in two-three days”, the CJI had told Chandrachud.

Besides Allahbadia and Samay Raina, others named in the case in Assam are Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija. YouTuber Allahbadia moved before the Supreme Court seeking clubbing of multiple FIRs filed against him over his controversial comments during a show 'India's Got Latent'. Allahbadia is widely known by his online moniker "BeerBiceps”.

Allahbadia sought a direction for clubbing the FIRs and grant of protection from coercive actions. The FIRs stem from controversial remarks made during a now-deleted YouTube reality show, India's Got Latent, hosted by comedian Samay Raina. The FIRs against Allahbadia and others, including Raina, were filed in Guwahati, Assam, following complaints about alleged obscenity and crass remarks made during the show. The comments have triggered massive outrage.