Row Over Rana Sanga Remark: Political Leaders Slam SP MP Suman

Jaipur: The remark of Samajwadi Party (SP) Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman on Rana Sanga, calling him a 'traitor', has attracted country-wide condemnation. At the same time, various Rajput organisations have been vocal about it, terming the remark shameful.

A video of Suman surfaced recently in which he is purportedly heard saying that Rana Sanga was a "traitor" who brought Babur to defeat Ibrahim Lodi. Rana Sanga, or Sangram Singh I, was the ruler of Mewar from 1508 to 1528.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat slammed Suman saying the insult of Rana Sanga is nothing but a cheap politics of appeasement. "The one who wipes the mark from his forehead. I wonder in which mirror do you see your face. Calling revered Maharana Sanga a traitor is nothing but petty politics of appeasement. This is a petty attempt to please a particular class that considers invaders as their heroes. SP MP Ramji Lal Suman has indirectly shown what kind of values ​​his party has. How can an MP from the party of those leaders who consider hooliganism as public service know what it means to show the invaders their place even after bearing 80 wounds on the body in order to protect the motherland! The SP MP should forget the instructions given by his party and should introspect and apologise to the entire nation for his extremely low comment against the all India hero Maharana Sanga," he shared on X.

Taking a dig at Suman, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari wrote on X, "Veer Shiromani Maharana Sanga ji, whose tales of valour can be heard from every particle of Rajasthan's soil. Children here have grown up listening to the tales of his valour, the word 'traitor' used for a patriotic warrior who fought for the country despite suffering 80 wounds, is an insult not only to Maharana Sanga ji and Rajasthan, but also to the valour and sacrifice of the country. This statement of SP MP Ramji Lal Suman is shameful and condemnable. He should publicly apologize for these harsh words that tarnish the bravery of the country."

Former Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said Suman has insulted the great warrior Rana Sanga in the House and has belittled his utmost sacrifice. "There were eighty wounds on the body, yet there was no pain in the heart! Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman has insulted the sacrifice of the great warrior and mighty emperor Rana Sanga Ji who protected the Hindu empire by calling him a 'traitor' in the House. His comment is extremely unfortunate and condemnable. I condemn it in the strongest terms. Rajasthan has been a land of courage, valour, sacrifice and martyrdom. Such comments are an insult to history. The Samajwadi Party should publicly apologise to the entire nation for this heinous act," Rathore shared on X.

Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, former minister and Congress leader termed the comment as indecent, extremely unfortunate and unpardonable.

"There were eighty wounds on the body, yet there was no pain in the heart” The indecent comment made by MP Ram Lal Suman in the Parliament on Veer Shiromani Maharana Sanga ji, a symbol of indomitable courage, bravery, sacrifice and self-respect, who devoted his entire life in the protection of the motherland, is extremely unfortunate and condemnable and is not forgivable. Strict action should be taken against him and I will appeal to the Government of India to bring such a proposal in the Parliament so that the membership of those who make indecent comments on the great men of history can be canceled," he wrote on X