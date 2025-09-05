Row Over Eid-e-Milad Holiday After LG Turns Down Jammu Kashmir Government's proposal

The holiday was observed on September 5, a day earlier than the actual date of commencement of Eid-e-Milad, marking Prophet Muhammad's birth anniversary.
Srinagar: A major row has erupted in Jammu and Kashmir after the National Conference-led government’s proposal for rescheduling the holiday of Eid-e-Milad Nabi to Saturday met cold response from the Lieutenant Governor.
The holiday was observed on Friday (September 5), a day earlier than the actual date of commencement of Eid-e-Milad, marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Chief Minister Omar Abdullah slammed the move, describing it as a ‘deliberate decision’ by the Lieutenant Governor-led administration aimed at hurting the sentiments of people.
“The calendar printed by the Government press is very clear - “Subject to the appearance of the moon”. It means that the holiday is subject to change depending upon the moon being sighted. The deliberate decision by the unelected government to not shift the holiday is inconsiderate & designed to hurt the sentiments of the people,” he said.
Eid Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad is commemorated on 12th Rabi’ al-awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar. In Kashmir, special and nightlong prayers are held on this occasion with the largest congregation at Hazratbal mosque in Srinagar.
The dome-shaped mosque on the banks of Dal Lake houses a relic of the Prophet (PBUH) that is displayed to the public on this day. All that will occur on Saturday now after night long prayers.
According to the lunar calendar, the day should have been observed on Saturday as 12th Rabi’ al-awwal falls on Saturday. But the holiday was declared a day earlier on Friday despite a proposal for its change sent to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha by the elected government, a senior official confirmed.
On September 1, The J&K Waqf Board, which is headed by the Bharatiya Janata Party leader Darakshan Andrabi, had formally written to the government to reschedule the holiday to September 6 citing appearance of new moon. Subsequently, the Chief Minister had sent the proposal for declaring holiday on Saturday instead of Friday.
But, according to the CM's advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, the government was told that it falls under the domain of the Home Ministry. "The file was sent to the Chief Secretary but was not cleared. We were told the list of holidays fall within the central Act and it has to be decided by the central government,” he told ETV Bharat.
Wani accused the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of meddling into their domain pointing out the business rules that would have demarcated the powers between the LG and elected government are still awaiting nod.
“They are interfering in all decisions. This proposal of holiday change was stalled. Earlier, they tried to stall the proposal for a change of holiday of Sikh community,” he added. The move was slammed by Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who spoke on it before a large gathering in his Friday sermon at historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.
Describing it as ‘utter disregard for the sentiments of Muslims’, he said that this is the second consecutive year that the holiday has not been rescheduled in accordance with the lunar calendar date. “This deliberate negligence is unacceptable to the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir who protest it strongly,” Mirwaiz added.
But he lamented at the silence of the government saying they have ‘failed to take a stand on any issue pertaining to the people of Jammu and Kashmir’.
