Row Over Eid-e-Milad Holiday After LG Turns Down Jammu Kashmir Government's proposal

ETV Bharat / bharat

Srinagar: A major row has erupted in Jammu and Kashmir after the National Conference-led government’s proposal for rescheduling the holiday of Eid-e-Milad Nabi to Saturday met cold response from the Lieutenant Governor.

The holiday was observed on Friday (September 5), a day earlier than the actual date of commencement of Eid-e-Milad, marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Chief Minister Omar Abdullah slammed the move, describing it as a ‘deliberate decision’ by the Lieutenant Governor-led administration aimed at hurting the sentiments of people.

“The calendar printed by the Government press is very clear - “Subject to the appearance of the moon”. It means that the holiday is subject to change depending upon the moon being sighted. The deliberate decision by the unelected government to not shift the holiday is inconsiderate & designed to hurt the sentiments of the people,” he said.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad is commemorated on 12th Rabi’ al-awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar. In Kashmir, special and nightlong prayers are held on this occasion with the largest congregation at Hazratbal mosque in Srinagar.

The dome-shaped mosque on the banks of Dal Lake houses a relic of the Prophet (PBUH) that is displayed to the public on this day. All that will occur on Saturday now after night long prayers.

According to the lunar calendar, the day should have been observed on Saturday as 12th Rabi’ al-awwal falls on Saturday. But the holiday was declared a day earlier on Friday despite a proposal for its change sent to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha by the elected government, a senior official confirmed.