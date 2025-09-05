Row Erupts After National Emblem Defaced At Srinagar’s Hazratbal Shrine

ETV Bharat / bharat

Srinagar: A political row erupted in Kashmir between the ruling National Conference (NC) and BJP leader Darakshan Andrabi over the placement of the national emblem on the inaugural plaque of the renovated Dargah Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. The emblem was defaced and broken down with stones by some unidentified persons.

The row kicked up after NC chief spokesperson and legislator Tanvir Sadiq objected to the placement of the emblem inside the Dargah shrine. “I'm not a religious scholar, but in Islam, idol worship is strictly forbidden—the gravest of sins. The foundation of our faith is Tawheed. Placing a sculpted figure at the revered Hazratbal Dargah goes against this very belief. Sacred spaces must reflect only the purity of Tawheed, nothing else,” Sadiq, who is a close aide of Chief Minister and NC Vice President Omar Abdullah, posted on X.

The main shrine was opened a year after reconstruction and renovation and inaugurated by Andrabi, who is the Waqf Board Chairperson. The shrine today witnessed large numbers of worshippers who had gathered for Friday congregational prayers and for Eid-e-Milad.

Later videos and pictures of some unidentified persons defacing and removing the national emblem from the inauguration plaque went viral. In the video, some unidentified persons were seen removing the emblem with a stone, while men and women later gathered around them and raised slogans in favour of Islam.