After Cash Found In Delhi HC Judge Yashwant Varma's House, SC Collegium Led By CJI Orders His Transfer

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium, led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, met on Thursday evening and decided to transfer Justice Yashwant Varma, Delhi High Court judge, back to his parent Allahabad High Court following an adverse report regarding the recovery of cash during a fire at his residence.

CJI Khanna has sought a fact-finding report from Delhi High Court Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya. According to sources, the apex court’s five-member collegium unanimously resolved to recommend the transfer.

The collegium decided after the members were apprised of a video purportedly of burning cash at the residence of Justice Varma. Sources familiar with the development said that there was no estimate of the quantum of cash at the residence of the high court judge.

A source said that the collegium members’ decided to transfer out Justice Varma, after the CJI had explained what had occurred. According to sources, the collegium members’ had suggested to the CJI to try and get the fact-finding report at the earliest, as it will help in taking a decision regarding whether an in-house inquiry could be initiated or not.

The fire incident occurred on March 14 at about 11.30 pm. Justice Varma has not yet responded to the recovery of the cash. According to a source, Justice Varma was not home when the fire incident occurred, and fire tenders and police stumbled on the money in a room, while dousing the flames.

The higher-ups in the police were informed about the incident. The government authorities brought it to the attention of the CJI, who called for a meeting of the five-member collegium on Thursday to discuss the case. The collegium’s resolution regarding the transfer of the judge is yet to be uploaded on the apex court’s website.