Roorkee Woman Picks Up Garbage To Educate Daughter

Roorkee: Fed up with her drunkard husband, a Roorkee woman, Pooja Gurjar, has taken up garbage cleaning as a means to provide her daughter with a better future.
Hailing from Bihar, Pooja has been living in Roorkee with her family for the past six years. She has been pulling a rickshaw on the streets of Roorkee to clear off garbage. Her dream of a happy family was shattered by the menace of her alcoholic husband, also a rickshaw puller, who squanders all money on liquor.
This compelled Pooja to first take up the work of a housemaid, but as the earnings were insufficient to feed her family, she switched to garbage pick up.
When the city wakes up, Pooja pulls out her rickshaw and roams street-to-street picking up garbage.
"I have been living in Roorkee for six years. My daughter studies in school. I don't want anything but to provide my daughter with the best education. I want to give good values to her. I am very worried about her daughter, so I am working to make her dreams come true by driving a rickshaw," Pooja said.
Nine-year-old Padli Gurjar, the daughter, studies in Class I of the government school in the village.
Seeing a woman in a male-dominated work, many people make fun of her, some even recourse to abuse. But Pooja is determined to continue with this, until Padli becomes what she wants to see herself in future.
