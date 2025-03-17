ETV Bharat / bharat

Roorkee Woman Picks Up Garbage To Educate Daughter

Pooja pulling the rickshaw with her daughter on it. ( ETV Bharat )

Roorkee: Fed up with her drunkard husband, a Roorkee woman, Pooja Gurjar, has taken up garbage cleaning as a means to provide her daughter with a better future.

Hailing from Bihar, Pooja has been living in Roorkee with her family for the past six years. She has been pulling a rickshaw on the streets of Roorkee to clear off garbage. Her dream of a happy family was shattered by the menace of her alcoholic husband, also a rickshaw puller, who squanders all money on liquor.

This compelled Pooja to first take up the work of a housemaid, but as the earnings were insufficient to feed her family, she switched to garbage pick up.

When the city wakes up, Pooja pulls out her rickshaw and roams street-to-street picking up garbage.