Roorkee Firing: Former Legislator, Incumbent MLA To Be Produced In Court Today

Haridwar/Roorkee: The Haridwar Police have arrested former MLA Kunwar Pranav Champion and independent MLA Umesh Kumar in a firing case and will present the duo in the Ramnagar Court on Monday afternoon.

The duo were kept in separate police stations in Haridwar at night. Pranav was lodged at Ranipur Police Station and his medical checkup was completed prior to his presentation at the court. On the other hand, Umesh was kept at Roorkee Police Station and has been taken to the civic hospital in Roorkee for a medical checkup.

"Both parties were taken into custody on Sunday night and they are being presented in the court after getting the medical checkups done. On Sunday, 10 people from both sides were taken into custody in this case and were later arrested," Pramod Dobal, SSP Haridwar, said.

Sensing the severity of the case, a heavy police force was deployed in Roorkee City and security has been beefed up at the houses of the duo.

Both Pranav and Umesh have been taken into custody based on complaints filed by both sides. Their rivalry is well-known as they often inveighed against each other on social media platforms. A recommendation is also being made to the district magistrate for the cancellation of their licensed pistols and reconsideration of the security provided to them. No one can be allowed to take the law into their own hands, Doval said.

Pranav was picked up from his residence in Dehradun following the incident and taken to Haridwar. In a video that has gone viral, he was seen in a police van going from Nehru Colony police station in Dehradun.

Talking to reporters from the police van, he said the Khanpur MLA had attacked his mansion in Landhaura on Saturday night and abused him. "What he did today was in reaction to that. When I reacted, I was picked up. It is an injustice. I will fight against it," he added.

His wife, Devyani Singh, claimed that a complaint was lodged against Umesh Kumar for attacking their residence in Landhaura on Saturday night but when no action was taken, it became necessary to react to "save our honour".

On Sunday evening, Pranav created a ruckus at Umesh's Roorkee office along with dozens of his supporters and fired several rounds in the air. As soon as Kumar learnt about the ruckus and firing at his office, he reached Pranav's office along with his supporters and similarly created a commotion.

Umesh was allegedly running inside Pranav's office with a pistol in his hand, abusing and shouting at him when the police reached the spot. Umesh alleged that Pranav had abused him on social media two days ago and had used obscene words about his parents. After this, Umesh turned up at Pranav's palace in Landhaura on Saturday night and abused him while throwing a challenge.