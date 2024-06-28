Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Govt Orders Probe; Kharge Blames Modi Rule as BJP Picks at UPA-2

Roof Collapse Halts Operations at Delhi Airport Terminal-1 Amid Heavy Rains; Four Injured (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The Central government ordered a comprehensive probe into the canopy collapse at IGI Airport in Delhi, in which one person was killed and several others were injured on Friday. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu visited the spot and announced Rs 20 lakhs compensation to the next kin of the deceased individual who lost his life in the roof collapse incident. He also announced compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the injured.

The Government had directed the officials to take up an inspection of the structural safety of all the airports in the country. A portion of the roof at a departure terminal of New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport collapsed early on Friday as heavy pre-monsoon rains lashed the national capital, killing one person and injuring six others, officials said.

All flight departures from Terminal 1 were temporarily suspended as rescuers cleared the debris to rescue anyone trapped there, the airport authority said. The collapse occurred in the domestic departure area of Terminal 1, the main terminal of New Delhi’s main airport.

The fire services control room said the injured were taken to a hospital. "Due to heavy rain since early this morning, a portion of the canopy of the old departure forecourt” collapsed around 5 am, an airports authority statement said.

Besides the roof sheet, some support beams also collapsed, damaging cars in the pickup and drop-off area of the terminal, said. Of the six injured, one was rescued from a car on which an iron beam had fallen.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said first responders were working at the site and advised airlines to assist all affected passengers. "Rescue operations are still ongoing,” he said in a post on the X social media platform.

Meanwhile, the incident triggered political exchanged between the BJP and the opposition Congress. BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya said the part of Terminal 1 that collapsed was opened in 2009, when the Congress-led UPA was in power. "In those days there was no concept of quality check and contracts were given to whoever sent the biggest kickback to the ruling Congress. Sonia Gandhi, who was then the super PM, must answer," Malviya said.

On the other hand, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge blamed the ruling BJP government at the Centre for the successive incidents of roof collapses at airports, bad condition of roads and Ram Mandir leakage. In a post on X, Kharge said, "Corruption and criminal negligence is responsible for the collapse of shoddy infrastructure falling like a deck of cards, in the past 10 years of Modi Govt.

Referring to roof collapses at Delhi and Jabalpur airports, cracks in Mumbai Trans Harbour Link road, Pragati Maidan Tunnel submerging and Morbi bridge collapse tragedy in Gujarat, Kharge said that these are some stark instances which exposes the tall claims by Modi ji and BJP of creating "World Class Infrastructure"

"On March 10th, when Modi ji inaugurated the Delhi Ariport T1, he called himself "Doosri mitti ka insaan..." All this false bravado and rhetoric was only reserved for quickly indulging in ribbon-cutting ceremonies before Elections! Our heartfelt condolences to the victims of the Delhi airport tragedy. They bore the brunt of a Corrupt, Inept and Selfish Govt," Kharge said.