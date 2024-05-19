Rohit Sharma Star Sports Privacy Row: 'Finally Captain Had to Speak Up Against TRP mafia'

India captain Rohit Sharma's reaction to Star Sports 'breaching his privacy' during the ongoing IPL has triggered a major discussion on social media around how the lives of sportspersons and celebrities are always under the radar, and anything they say or do is discussed, shared and talked about for days together.

In Rohit Sharma's case, his post questioning Star Sports over a video of his they aired even after he had asked them not to, led to fans supporting and praising him for being vocal about it.

"Any broadcasters have no right to record the private conversation. It is very sad to see Star Sports doing this for engagement. Star Sports should apologize to Rohit Sharma and never do this again. Star Sports Shame on you," posted one X user (@BoiesX45).

Another X user Aryan (@chinchat09) supported Rohit and said everyone had the right to privacy. "Anything for entertainment is not good and everyone has their right to privacy. Even after requesting doing it is just not right," Aryan posted on X.

"Star Sports is a PR Company which is greedy for views and engagement, they have become more greedy after Jio takeover IPL and India home hosting rights," a KKR fan X account reacted to Rohit's post.

"Everyone needs privacy, shame on Star Sports," wrote Mumbai Indians fan club.

"Rohit Sharma is spot on. This commercialism and greediness of views disturbed this game a lot," Ahmer Najeeb Satti (@AhmerNajeeb) wrote.

Another user lauded Rohit for speaking up against TRP mafia. "Finally captain had to speak up against TRP mafia STAR sports," tweeted the handle by the name of TANGENT (@pra_tea_k).

Rohit's post expressing his disappointment after a video involving him and Kolkata Knight Riders assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, in which the former is seen contemplating his future at the Mumbai Indians, went viral, garnering over 1.2 million views in less than an hour.

"The lives of cricketers have become so intrusive that cameras are now recording every step and conversation we are having in privacy with our friends and colleagues, at training or on match days," Rohit posted on X. He added, "Despite asking Star Sports to not record my conversation, it was and was also then played on air, which is a breach of privacy."

"The need to get exclusive content and focused only on views and engagement will one day break the trust between the fans, cricketers and cricket. Let better sense prevail."