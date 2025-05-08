'Rohingyas Are Foreigners, Must Be Dealt With Under Foreigners Act': SC Declines To Intervene In Deportation

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said Rohingyas are foreigners and if they are covered by the Foreigners' Act, they will have to be dealt with as per the Foreigners' Act. The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta and N Kotiswar Singh.

The bench was hearing pleas in connection with the living conditions of Rohingyas in the country, and also pleas seeking their deportation. Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves and advocate Prashant Bhushan appeared for some Rohingya refugees, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the Centre.

During the hearing, the bench queried about UNHCR cards. Bhushan replied that UNHCR is a UN agency. Mehta contended that India is not a party to the Refugee Convention and pointed to an order passed in April 2021 by a three-judge bench of the apex court refusing to grant relief in a plea challenging the detention of Rohingya refugees in Jammu and the move to deport them back to Myanmar.

Justice Kant told the counsel that the court will hear the matters finally and decide them, and added, “If they have a right to stay here, that should be acknowledged, and if they do not have a right, then they will follow the procedure and deport as per law”.

Justice Datta observed that the right under Article 21 is available to them, but they don't have a right under Article 19(1) to settle in the country. The counsel informed the bench that the children were just picked up late last night and subsequently deported. The bench pointed out that in respect of Assam, there was a dismissal, but in respect of Jammu, there was no interference.

Gonsalves said those were migrants and not refugees. The bench told Gonsalves that the Jammu matter pertained to Rohingya refugees. “They (Rohingyas) are all foreigners. If they are foreigners covered by the Foreigners’ Act, then they will have to be dealt with under the Foreigners’ Act”, said Justice Datta. Gonsalves said not if they are refugees, they are protected. Gonsalves requested the court to pass a direction that there will be no further deportation. However, after hearing submissions, the apex court listed the matter for further hearing on July 31.

