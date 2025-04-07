ETV Bharat / bharat

AAP And BJP Clash Over Rohingya Student Admissions In Delhi Schools

The controversy was triggered when at least 10 Rohingya children were allegedly enrolled in a government school in Karawal Nagar, East Delhi.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 7, 2025 at 7:53 PM IST

New Delhi: The government schools of the national capital have come into the line of a controversy after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) indulged in a fresh debate over the admission of Rohingya students.

The controversy was triggered when at least 10 Rohingya children were allegedly enrolled in a government school in Karawal Nagar, East Delhi. Following this, AAP MLA Anil Jha accused the BJP of having a double policy regarding Rohingyas. He alleged that, on one hand, the saffron party creates a ruckus about the issue, but on the other hand, it supports admission for their children.

BJP's Response
In response to AAP criticism, BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor claimed that the order to allow refugee students to be admitted to government schools with refugee cards or certificates was issued by the AAP government in 2017.

“That order stated that not having an Aadhar card shouldn't be a barrier to admission in schools,” he said.

A copy of order issued by the Delhi government in 2017 (ETV Bharat)

The BJP also clarified that the admissions were granted following a Supreme Court order in February 2025, which was before the new government came into power.

AAP's Concerns
Meanwhile, AAP has also demanded a probe into the matter, asking why the central government wants to settle Rohingyas in Delhi and admit their children to local schools. “The BJP government should prioritise the education of minority, Dalit, and slum children instead,” the party said.

The debate comes at a time when the issue of Rohingya refugees gained a complex turn in Delhi after the BJP, which has been tooth and nail against their settlement in the country, came to power in Delhi.

A copy of order issued by the Delhi government in 2017 (ETV Bharat)
TAGGED:

DELHI SCHOOLS ADMISSION 2025ROHINGYA STUDENTS IN DELHIDELHI ROHINGYA STUDENTS ROWAAP VS BJP OVER ROHINGYA ADMISSIONS

