AAP And BJP Clash Over Rohingya Student Admissions In Delhi Schools

New Delhi: The government schools of the national capital have come into the line of a controversy after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) indulged in a fresh debate over the admission of Rohingya students.

The controversy was triggered when at least 10 Rohingya children were allegedly enrolled in a government school in Karawal Nagar, East Delhi. Following this, AAP MLA Anil Jha accused the BJP of having a double policy regarding Rohingyas. He alleged that, on one hand, the saffron party creates a ruckus about the issue, but on the other hand, it supports admission for their children.

BJP's Response

In response to AAP criticism, BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor claimed that the order to allow refugee students to be admitted to government schools with refugee cards or certificates was issued by the AAP government in 2017.

“That order stated that not having an Aadhar card shouldn't be a barrier to admission in schools,” he said.