Robots to Clear Weeds, Drones to Monitor Crops, AI to Work for Telangana Farmers

Hyderabad: Imagine fields where Artificial Intelligence (AI) assesses soil quality, monitors crop growth, detects pests, and instructs robots to take action. From spraying the right amount of fertilizers and pesticides to identifying weeds and removing them through robotics, this isn’t a vision of faraway lands like the US or Israel anymore. This revolution is taking root right here in Telangana.

A state-of-the-art AI, Robotics, and IoT-based Smart Agriculture Laboratory is being established at Acharya Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad. This will be the first lab of its kind in India, aimed at realizing unmanned agriculture by 2047, the centenary of India’s independence.

Funded by State Bank of India (SBI) to the tune of Rs. 15 crore, the lab is named SBI AI, Robotics, IoT Fund Smart Agriculture Lab (SBI ARISA). Spread over one acre within the Digital Agriculture Centre at PJTSAU, it is expected to be operational within the next three months.

High-Tech Farming: From Field Observation to AI-Driven Automation

The lab will house a full ecosystem for research, innovation, training, and demonstration in advanced agriculture:

* AI & Computer Vision to assess leaf size, shape, and color for crop health

* IoT sensors to regulate water supply based on real-time weather and soil data

* Robotics & Machine Learning to detect and remove weeds, automate spraying, and perform harvesting

* Digital grading of produce by size, color, and shape, along with market suggestions

This approach is expected to tackle the problem of labor shortages in farming and bring precision agriculture to Indian fields.