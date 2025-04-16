ETV Bharat / bharat

Land Deal Linked Money Laundering Case: Vadra Appears Before ED On Day 2

Businessman Robert Vadra with wife and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives ahead of his appearance before the Enforcement Directorate on the second straight day for questioning in a 2008 Haryana land deal linked money laundering case, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Robert Vadra, the businessman brother-in-law of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on the second straight day on Tuesday for his questioning in a 2008 Haryana land deal linked money laundering case.

He was accompanied by his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad. The two exchanged hugs before Robert Vadra went inside the ED office.

He was questioned for about five hours on Tuesday and his statement was recorded by the federal probe agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), official sources said.

The session will resume on Wednesday, the sources said. The 56-year-old Vadra had termed the ED action "political vendetta". He said he has always cooperated with investigative agencies and has furnished huge amount of documents, stressing that there needs to be a closure in cases which are as old as 20 years.

The probe against Vadra is linked to a land deal in Haryana's Manesar-Shikohpur (now sector 83) in Gurugram. The land deal of February 2008 was done by a company named Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd, where Vadra was a director earlier, as it purchased a 3.5 acre land in Shikohpur from a firm named Onkareshwar Properties at a price of Rs 7.5 crore.