Road Transport Sector Demands Reforms In Concerning Points For Better Growth

New Delhi: The road transport sector is demanding reforms in some concerning points for a better environment to grow the industry.

Highlighting the points, a member of the All India Motor Transport Congress said the road transport industry, which employs over 20 crore people, is a crucial contributor to the economy, yet it continues to face financial and operational challenges that are to be reformed.

Talking about the concerning points, All India Motor Transport Congress member Naveen Gupta told ETV Bharat, "The government has announced several plans for tourism sector but road transport sector which is an important part for connecting last mile connectivity is remained untouched. The government should positively address road transport sector challenges and provide a better environment to grow."

The people related to transport industry have been demanding reduction of GST on non-luxury items like chassis, tyres, and spares, exemption of GST on Third-party Insurance Premium, retreaded tyres, and Ad Blue, bring diesel under GST, exemption from Toll for vehicles carrying essential Goods, and policy changes to improve ease of doing business and financial stability like exemption of TDS on Transport sector.

Expert and transporter Ratan Lal Singhal told ETV Bharat, "Transport sector helps to grow tourism and other industries but itself faces several issues to be resolved. We have been demanding uniformity in TDS filing and relief in GST on diesel and petrol prices which will provide a way to grow the road transport industry."

Experts said the transport industry directly engaged with the tourism sector to provide last mile connectivity to tourists but the transport industry itself faces these issues which are to be addressed to boost more tourism and other industries.

Another experience and transporter Gunjeet Singh Sangha told ETV Bharat, "Transporters are facing issue of increasing charges of Toll Tax year after year but government doesn't take any step to reduce or remove this charges which put dent on road transport's growth. Similarly fuel prices are major concerning points for us."

Road Transport sector needs to be improved by solving concerning issues as it provides transportation, logistics, and peoples’ mobility in the country, Dr. Harish Sabharwal, National President of AIMTC, said.