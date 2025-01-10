Road Safety Week 2025: Creating Awareness About Road Safety

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, provides a platform to celebrate National Road Safety Week every year. This significant week is observed from January 11 to 17 to create awareness around road safety.
National Road Safety Week aims to educate the public about the perils of reckless or irresponsible driving. Promoting road safety awareness and supporting safer roads and responsible driving practices are the goals of Road Safety Week 2025, an annual event. By motivating people, groups, and communities to give road safety measures top priority, this week-long observance seeks to lower traffic accidents and save lives.
Various campaigns and activities are held during National Road Safety Week to raise awareness of the importance of adhering to traffic safety regulations, such as wearing seat belts, avoiding drunk driving, wearing helmets, and avoiding rage driving.
History of National Road Safety Week
National Road Safety Week was first established in 1997 by the non-profit organization Brake. The goal of the initiative has been and still is to raise awareness of the value of road safety in order to lower the number of accidents involving vehicles. Are you curious about how to participate in National Road Safety Week in 2025.
Road Safety Week has a history dating back to the mid-20th century when it was initiated to address the rising number of road accidents and casualties. It has since evolved into a global event with a focus on preventing road accidents and improving road safety awareness. Road Safety Week plays a crucial role in educating communities and advocating for safer road practices.
Importance of Road Safety
Road safety is essential for saving lives and promoting economic growth. Accidents not only cause physical harm but also lead to emotional trauma and financial burdens for families. Key reasons for focusing on road safety include:
Reducing fatalities: Numerous deaths can be avoided by making roads safer.
Economic benefits: Lower medical and insurance expenses result from fewer accidents.
Improved infrastructure: Motivates governments to spend money on more advanced road networks.
Social responsibility: Encourages a road user culture of accountability.
Causes Of Road Accidents
- According to MORT(Minister of Road Transport) Road accidents attributable to various types of traffic rules violations reveal that 'over speeding' constituted the main violation associated with accidents, fatalities and injuries, in 2022 (Chart 3.1). During 2022, 'over speeding' accounting for 72.3 per cent of the total road accidents, 71.2 per cent of total deaths and 72.8 per cent of total injuries. Share of total % is 2.2 per cent of the total road accidents, 2.5 per cent of total deaths and 2.0 per cent of total injuries.
- Violation of any traffic rule constitutes human error or driver's fault. However, from the perspective of road safety strategy, violations such as overspeeding and driving on wrong side do not accidents may therefore be based on a safe sysems approach which simultaneously importance of traffic legislation and its enforcement for promoting education on safe road user behavior.
- Driving without valid driver license and non-use of safety devices.
- Constitute human error alone but it may be due to lack of education and enforcement.
- Drunken driving/consumption of alcohol & drugs, jumping of red light and use of mobile phones taken together accounted for 7.4 per cent of total accidents and 8.3 per cent of total deaths.
- The others category which would include reasons like road environment, vehicular condition etc. accounted for 18.2 percent of the accidents, 18.1 percent of fatalities and 18.1 percent of injuries.
- Non-usage of safety devices such as helmets and seat belts are critical for averting fatal and grievous injuries in the event of road occurrence accidents. During 2022, a total of 50,029 persons were killed who were not wearing helmet, of which 35,692 (71.3%) persons were drivers and 14,337 (28.7%) were passengers. Similarly, for the same period, 16,715 persons were killed who were not wearing seat belt. Out of 16,715, 8,384 (50.2%) were drivers and remaining 8,331 (49.8%) were passengers The table 3.3 reveals that 1,01,891 persons who got injured in road accidents, were not wearing helmet and 42,303 persons injured in road accidents were not using seat belt in 2022.
National Road Safety Policy
The Government would increase its efforts to promote awareness about the various aspects of road safety, the social and economic implications of road accidents and what needs to be done to curb the rising menace of road accidents. This would enable and empower the different stakeholders to play a meaningful role in promoting road safety.
- Establish a Road Safety Information Database
- Ensure Safer Road Infrastructure
- Safer Vehicles
- Safer Drivers
- Safety of Vulnerable Road Users
- Road Traffic Safety Education and Training
- Enforcement of Safety Laws
- Emergency Medical Services for Road Accidents
- HRD & Research for Road Safety
- Strengthening Enabling Legal, Institutional and Financial Environment for Road Safety
- Implementation Strategy
How to Celebrate Road Safety Week
- Observe Safe Driving Practices: Practice responsible driving by following speed limits, avoiding distractions, and obeying traffic rules.
- Host a Safety Workshop:Organize interactive road safety workshops to engage communities. Explain traffic laws and safe driving techniques with real-world examples.
- Promote Pedestrian Safety: Educate pedestrians about safe crossing and encourage drivers to yield to pedestrians at crosswalks.
- Host a Creative Competition:Launch a contest for creating safety posters, slogans, or short films. This will engage people creatively while spreading important safety messages.
Road Safety Rules and Guidelines To Follow
Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death among travelers. Follow these tips to reduce your risk of getting in an accident:
- Always wear a seat belt.
- If traveling with children, make sure you use appropriate car and booster seats. You may need to bring your own.
- Do not drive at night, especially in unfamiliar or rural areas.
- Do not ride motorcycles. If you must ride a motorcycle, wear a helmet.
- Know local traffic laws before you get behind the wheel.
- Do not drink and drive.
- Only ride in marked taxis, always wear a seatbelt when it is available.
- Avoid overcrowded, overweight, or top-heavy buses or vans.
- Do not use cell phones while driving.