Road Safety Concerns In Ladakh: Rising Fatalities And Strain on Healthcare Services

Leh: Road safety in the Union Territory of Ladakh continues to be a pressing concern, with accident statistics from 2023 and 2024 revealing persistent challenges in both Leh and Kargil districts. While there are slight variations in numbers, the overall trend highlights the need for robust road safety measures and infrastructural improvements in the region.
According to an ETV Bharat report, “Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and Telangana have topped the list of states and Union Territories in India with the highest death rates per lakh population due to road accidents, with the most fatalities occurring among individuals aged 25 to 35 years. This is followed by the 35-45 age group and the 10-15 age group."
According to the data, Tamil Nadu (23.38%), Ladakh (20.81%), Telangana (20.01%), Chhattisgarh (19.70%), and Karnataka (17.47%) had the highest death rates per lakh population in 2022.
As per the data of the Ladakh Traffic Police Wing, in 2023, the Union Territory of Ladakh recorded a total of 289 road accident cases, resulting in 58 fatalities and 336 injuries. Among these, 102 accidents occurred in the Kargil district, leading to 17 deaths and 136 injuries. Meanwhile, 187 accidents were reported in the Leh district, which claimed 41 lives and left 200 people injured.
Leh emerged as the hotspot for road accidents, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total cases in the UT, likely due to its higher traffic volume, tourism influx, and challenging road conditions.
As per the data of the Ladakh Traffic Police Wing, in 2024, from January to October, Kargil district recorded a total of 87 road accidents, resulting in 15 fatalities and 110 injuries. During the same year, from January to September, Leh district reported 133 road accident cases, which led to 42 deaths and 201 injuries.
While the total number of accidents in 2024 appears to be slightly lower than in 2023, the fatality rate in Leh has already surpassed the previous year’s figure, signalling an increase in the severity of accidents.
Both districts recorded a decline in the number of reported accidents. Kargil saw a 15% reduction, while Leh’s accident count decreased by approximately 29%.
In Kargil, fatalities reduced slightly from 17 to 15, reflecting a minor improvement. However, Leh reported an increase in fatalities from 41 in 2023 to 42 by September 2024, indicating a rise in severe accidents.
Both districts experienced a slight drop in the number of injuries, with Kargil reporting a 19% decrease and Leh maintaining a near-constant number of injuries (200 in 2023 vs. 201 in 2024).
While Kargil has shown signs of improvement, the rise in fatalities in Leh calls for immediate attention.
DSP, Traffic Sonam Dorjey, Ladakh Police says, "The road conditions in Ladakh are good and because of that people drive so fast and do not maintain the speed limit. During the night, they do not use the dipper and alcohol is another reason as most of the people after celebrations are drunk and they drive which causes accidents to happen. We also use breathing apparatus during the night and issue challan. Besides, road engineering is another factor where a turn comes suddenly. Additionally, the usage of mobile phones while driving is another reason for accidents."
He stated that the majority of accidents occur during the months of June, July, September, and October. He mentioned that most of the accidents involve individuals in the age group of 18 to 30 years.
He urged, "I request everyone to drive responsibly and plan their journeys carefully. It is essential to prioritise the safety of passengers and consider the impact an accident can have on a family, especially if the victim is the sole breadwinner."
Dr. Rinchen Chosdon, Medical Superintendent at SNM Hospital, Leh, highlighted the challenges faced by the hospital.
"The issues we encounter are twofold. During the summer tourist season, we see a surge in bike accidents. Many of these patients sustain fractures, which require months to heal. Compounding the problem is the lack of family members to care for them locally, often necessitating referrals to other facilities," Chosdon said.
"The most significant challenge is managing these referrals. Additionally, the summer months bring an overwhelming rush of patients, placing immense strain on the surgical, anesthetic, and orthopedic departments. This workload exhausts doctors, leading to reduced productivity. To address this, there is an urgent need to strengthen manpower," Chosdon added.
She further said, "Post-operative care also presents difficulties due to referral issues. SNM has effectively become a tertiary care centre, and we need to enhance its capabilities. During the summer, the hospital faces bed shortages, further underscoring the necessity of increasing both manpower and bed capacity to meet the demand."