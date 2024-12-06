ETV Bharat / bharat

Road Safety Concerns In Ladakh: Rising Fatalities And Strain on Healthcare Services

Leh: Road safety in the Union Territory of Ladakh continues to be a pressing concern, with accident statistics from 2023 and 2024 revealing persistent challenges in both Leh and Kargil districts. While there are slight variations in numbers, the overall trend highlights the need for robust road safety measures and infrastructural improvements in the region.

According to an ETV Bharat report, “Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and Telangana have topped the list of states and Union Territories in India with the highest death rates per lakh population due to road accidents, with the most fatalities occurring among individuals aged 25 to 35 years. This is followed by the 35-45 age group and the 10-15 age group."

According to the data, Tamil Nadu (23.38%), Ladakh (20.81%), Telangana (20.01%), Chhattisgarh (19.70%), and Karnataka (17.47%) had the highest death rates per lakh population in 2022.

As per the data of the Ladakh Traffic Police Wing, in 2023, the Union Territory of Ladakh recorded a total of 289 road accident cases, resulting in 58 fatalities and 336 injuries. Among these, 102 accidents occurred in the Kargil district, leading to 17 deaths and 136 injuries. Meanwhile, 187 accidents were reported in the Leh district, which claimed 41 lives and left 200 people injured.

Leh emerged as the hotspot for road accidents, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total cases in the UT, likely due to its higher traffic volume, tourism influx, and challenging road conditions.

Infographic for road accidents in Ladakh (ETV Bharat)

As per the data of the Ladakh Traffic Police Wing, in 2024, from January to October, Kargil district recorded a total of 87 road accidents, resulting in 15 fatalities and 110 injuries. During the same year, from January to September, Leh district reported 133 road accident cases, which led to 42 deaths and 201 injuries.

While the total number of accidents in 2024 appears to be slightly lower than in 2023, the fatality rate in Leh has already surpassed the previous year’s figure, signalling an increase in the severity of accidents.

Both districts recorded a decline in the number of reported accidents. Kargil saw a 15% reduction, while Leh’s accident count decreased by approximately 29%.