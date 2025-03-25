'Road Rage Results In Disastrous Consequences For Both Perpetrator And Target': SC Sentences Man To 7-Year Jail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said road rage results in disastrous consequences to both the perpetrator and the target, while modifying the conviction of an accused in a road rage incident from murder to that of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and K Vinod Chandran said: "In the totality of the circumstances based on the evidence led, we are of the opinion that the sentence has to be of 7 years rigorous imprisonment....The appellant, if on bail, shall surrender within a period of two months before the jurisdictional Court, if he has not already completed seven years in jail".

The bench said that there is no motive alleged on the accused nor can there be found any premeditation of him, while modifying the conviction of appellant Ravinder Kumar alias Raju from murder to that of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

In the present case, the accused inflicted one blow, by an iron rod, on the head of the deceased, which resulted in his death, after five days. The incident occurred after the victim, riding a motorcycle with his father as pillion rider, chased a three-wheeler after it collided with another scooterist.

"There is no motive alleged on the accused nor can there be found any premeditation of the accused. True, the accused were travelling in a vehicle which hit the scooterist and sped away. It was the scooterist accompanied by four others, one of whom was the deceased, who chased the offending vehicle", observed the bench.

The bench said the offending vehicle and its occupants had been identified, it was the five who confronted them and accused them of having dashed down the scooter and not having even the courtesy to help the fallen scooterist.

"Pausing here, we have to clearly notice that the father of the deceased and the scooterist who had been hit, both spoke of the number of the offending vehicle having been taken by them. Despite this, they did not think it fit to approach the police and took law into their own hands, while pursuing the offending vehicle which was involved in a hit and run and confronting its occupants," said the bench.

The bench said definitely, it was in the course of such an altercation that the blow was inflicted on the head of the accused resulting in an injury which caused his death.

"As we observed, there was no pre-meditation and it was the deceased and the persons along with him who chased and confronted the accused. It was a group of five persons who confronted the three occupants of the vehicle involved in the hit and run," noted the bench.

The altercation was spoken of, but the witnesses of the prosecution only spoke of heated arguments. It was in the course of such an altercation that the appellant-herein picked up an iron rod and hit the deceased.

"There cannot be any intention to cause death alleged, but there is definitely an intention to cause bodily injury which resulted in the death. We say this, since the assailants, including the deceased, were not armed and in the midst of a wordy altercation, the accused took out an iron rod and hit one of the assailants on the head; a vital part of the body," said the bench.

The bench said the culpability under Section 299 of the IPC though attracted, it does not result in a finding under Section 300 since it falls under Exception 1.

"The one blow inflicted on the head of the deceased resulted in his death, that too after five days, which overt act was without any pre-meditation and was occasioned in an altercation where the group comprising the deceased were the aggressors and the offender-appellant herein could be said to have acted under sudden provocation, thus being deprived of the power of self-control," said the apex court.