Road Accident Victim Dies in Hospital, Post Mortem Report Mentions a Date Before the Death

Rohtas: Satyanarayan Gupta of Bikramganj in Rohtas district of Bihar met with a road accident on May 16 and was admitted to Jamuhar Medical College for treatment. The accident took place near the SDO residence on Bikramganj Natwar Road.

Satyanarayan Gupta died on 22 May from his injuries but when the post mortem was prepared the date mentioned was 21 May, a day before his death.

It could be learnt from local police sources and family members that after the body was brought to Sadar Hospital in Sasaram for post-mortem on 22 May, the doctors conducted the post-mortem of the body.

But the problem arose when the post-mortem report mentioned 21 May, instead of 22 May. The deceased's son Vijay Gupta went to the insurance company for the claim following his father's death in an accident.

Then the insurance company pointed out that the date of death is 22 May, while the date of post mortem is 21 May. The health department when told about the anomaly called it a “clerical mistake.”

"This is a big negligence of the department, my father died in a road accident on 22 May, but the post mortem which we got from Bikramganj police station had 21 May mentioned in it. When the matter was referred to the civil surgeon, he started making excuses. All the responsibility was put on the employees of the post mortem house," Vijay Gupta, son of the deceased said.

When no action was taken, then on 25 June, Vijay Gupta issued a legal notice to the doctor. Immediately, he got a call and the correction was done.

Deputy Superintendent of Sasaram Sadar Hospital, Dr. BK Pushkar said that this is a “clerical mistake” which will be rectified. “This is a human error,” Dr Pushkar said.