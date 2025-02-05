3 Killed As Tractor Loses Control, Overturns at Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari; Another Injured

Dhamtari: The series of road accidents in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district does not seem to stop. A tragic road accident took place in Charra village under Kurud of Dhamtari in which 3 minor boys died, while one boy is injured, and has been admitted to the hospital.

This incident is from the Kurud police station area. Pritam Chandrakar, a resident of Mogra, Mayank Dhruv, Hunendra Sahu, a resident of Charra and Arjun Yadav, a resident of Banagar, all four had gone out for a drive in Pritam's tractor. All of them were going towards the Agriculture College at a high speed through Charra village. While returning from there, the tractor went out of control and overturned while taking a steep turn 100 meters before Charra village.

Tractor overturns in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari. (ETV Bharat)

Arjun Yadav was injured and has been admitted to the district hospital Dhamtari for treatment. Among the dead, 2 were residents of Mogra and one of Charra village.

"Four children were driving a tractor which went out of control and overturned. Three died on the spot and a young man was seriously injured in the accident. The injured is undergoing treatment. The relatives of the deceased have been informed. Further action is being taken," said Monika Maravi, DSP, Kurud.

Mourning spread in Charra village: After the incident, a crowd of villagers gathered at the spot. As soon as the information was received in the village of the deceased, there was a pall of gloom and mourning. However, the Kurud police are investigating this accident.