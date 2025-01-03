ETV Bharat / bharat

Road Accident In Udaipur Claims 5 Lives, Injures 8 After Trailer Hits Tempo

A tragic road accident in Udaipur, Rajasthan, claimed five lives and left eight injured when an uncontrolled trailer collided with a tempo on Gogunda-Pindwara Highway.

A tragic road accident occurred in the Udaipur district of Rajasthan on Friday, resulting in the deaths of five people and leaving eight others seriously injured.
Locals assist officials in rescuing the injured at the accident site in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on Friday. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 59 seconds ago

Udaipur: A tragic road accident occurred in the Udaipur district of Rajasthan on Friday, resulting in the deaths of five people and leaving eight others seriously injured. The incident took place on the Gogunda-Pindwara Highway in the Gogunda Police Station area.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Gopal Swaroop Mewada, an uncontrolled trailer collided with a tempo, causing the fatalities. Of the people in the tempo, only five succumbed to their injuries. The injured were quickly transported to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment. The bodies have been sent to the mortuary, and the injured have been referred to the district hospital for better treatment.

Mewada mentioned that preliminary information suggests the accident may have been caused by a brake failure in the trailer. However, the police are still investigating the incident. Following the crash, the trailer driver fled the spot, and the police launched a man-hunt to nab him.

The accident caused chaos in the area, and both local residents and the police coordinated together to ensure the injured were sent to the hospital and the bodies were shifted for post-mortem.

