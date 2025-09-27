ETV Bharat / bharat

Haryana | 5 Killed, 1 Injured As Speeding Thar Hits Divider In Gurugram

The accident occurred in the wee hours of Saturday on the Gurugram-Delhi-Jaipur Highway

Road Accident
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 27, 2025 at 10:35 AM IST

Updated : September 27, 2025 at 10:46 AM IST

Gurugram: At least five people were killed and another injured, after a speeding Mahindra Thar collided with a divider in the wee hours of Saturday at the Jhadsa square here, police said.

According to police, the mishap occurred at around 4.30 AM, when the Mahindra Thar bearing number UP 81 CS 2319 was going to exit number nine. "The car's driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a divider. There were six people travelling in the car, and five died on the spot. A youth has been injured and has been admitted to the Medanta Hospital," police added.

Upon receiving information, a team of Gurugram Police reached the spot and collected the dead bodies and sent them for post-mortem. "We are examining all the aspects, including the condition of the driver and the condition of the car. One of the deceased has been identified as Pratishtha Mishra," police said.

The identity of the four deceased is yet to be ascertained. Lalit, Station House Officer, Sector 40 Police Station, said, "The incident occurred at the Gurugram-Delhi-Jaipur Highway after the driver lost control of the car. Five people died on the spot".

Locals also gathered at the spot, and the police have registered statements of the locals. The happiness of five families was taken away due to the accident.

Last Updated : September 27, 2025 at 10:46 AM IST

