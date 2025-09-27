ETV Bharat / bharat

Haryana | 5 Killed, 1 Injured As Speeding Thar Hits Divider In Gurugram

Gurugram: At least five people were killed and another injured, after a speeding Mahindra Thar collided with a divider in the wee hours of Saturday at the Jhadsa square here, police said.

According to police, the mishap occurred at around 4.30 AM, when the Mahindra Thar bearing number UP 81 CS 2319 was going to exit number nine. "The car's driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a divider. There were six people travelling in the car, and five died on the spot. A youth has been injured and has been admitted to the Medanta Hospital," police added.

Upon receiving information, a team of Gurugram Police reached the spot and collected the dead bodies and sent them for post-mortem. "We are examining all the aspects, including the condition of the driver and the condition of the car. One of the deceased has been identified as Pratishtha Mishra," police said.