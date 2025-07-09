RLM President Upendra Kushwaha Gets Death Threat, Demands Action From DGP

Patna: Rajya Sabha MP and Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Upendra Kushwaha received a message with a death threat again, and has demanded immediate action from Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar. He received a similar threat on June 19.

Sharing the information from his X handle, the former union minister wrote, "Yesterday, on 07/07/2025, between 7:25 PM and 7:36 PM, three threatening messages were again sent to my mobile from the number 7780012505. I have received threats previously as well, and the local administration has already been informed about this. This is no longer just a matter of an individual's safety but a direct attack on personal freedom. It is expected from the administration that this matter be investigated with utmost seriousness and the strictest action be ensured against the culprits.@PatnaPolice24x7 @BiharpoliceHq @BiharPoliceCGRC @helpline_BP."

A screenshot of the threat message attached by Ksuhwaha with the post reads, "Don't do politics, otherwise it will not be right. We are not the ones who will leave. You will get to know it on the 15th. We will shake the whole of Bihar at the expense of our brother."

RLM spokesperson Ram Pukar Singh said, "Our leaders are not going to be afraid of these threats. If someone wants to silence Upendra Kushwaha, who raises the voice of social justice, by threatening him, then this is not possible. We demand the police arrest such criminals and take them behind bars."

In the investigation of the previous death threat, the accused surprisingly turned out to be Rakesh Kumar, a party worker and a resident of Darauli in Siwan. He told the police that he was angry with Kushwaha's activities related to the NDA, which led him to issue the threat.