Exclusive | Pashupati Kumar Paras Reveals Reasons For Leaving NDA, Says INDIA Bloc Is An Option

By Aditya Kumar Jha

Patna: Pashupati Kumar Paras, the national president of the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), who once claimed he would never leave Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA, now stands alone in politics. On April 14, 2025, on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, he announced his separation from the NDA during a party event.

Due to his rivalry with Chirag Paswan, he now faces the challenge of re-establishing himself in politics. With the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled for later this year, he will also have to decide on a new alliance. In an open conversation with ETV Bharat, he spoke candidly about the new direction he will take.

Paras’s strong grip on the organisation: Counted among the prominent faces of Dalit politics, former Union Minister late Ram Vilas Paswan had immense trust in his younger brother, Pashupati Kumar Paras. This is why, when he resigned from the Alouli Assembly seat after becoming a Member of Parliament for the first time, he chose Paras as the candidate from that seat.

Paras became an MLA for the first time in 1977, marking the beginning of his political journey. Ram Vilas Paswan had so much trust in him that all the organisational responsibilities were handed over to him. Even though his political career often remained under the shadow of his elder brother for around 45 years, he carved out his own identity in politics.

Paras’s political journey: In Bihar politics, senior leaders hold a special place, and Paras is among them. He never looked back after becoming an MLA seven times from the Alouli (reserved) Assembly constituency in Khagaria district in Bihar. He served as a minister in Bihar four times, was a member of the Legislative Council, and was later elected an MP. He also served as the Union Minister of Food Processing Industries in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet.

Pashupati Kumar Paras at a rally of his party RLJP in Bihar (ETV Bharat)

Why did he separate from the NDA? In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Pashupati Paras said that in 2014, when the LJP allied with the NDA, at that time Rajnath Singh was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president. His elder brother Ram Vilas was alive then, and the alliance with the BJP was formed. “We remained with the NDA with full honesty and dedication. There was never any kind of conflict in the NDA. We were also part of the government,” Paras said.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had trusted him and made him a minister. For more than two and a half years, he was part of Modi’s cabinet. “Neither our party nor I disrespected any NDA activity. In fact, we supported the government with full sincerity."

"Two days before the seat distribution for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, I was present at the cabinet meeting. I had no idea that our party would be treated unfairly. Two days later, I learnt through the media that none of our five MPs was given a ticket," said Pashupati Kumar Paras.

File - Pashupati Kumar Paras with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ETV Bharat)

'Ignored because of being Dalit': When asked the reason behind this, Pashupati Paras said he couldn’t say for sure, but he felt that perhaps it was because he is a Dalit, and the NDA partners had lost interest in Dalits. "That’s why their tickets were cancelled," he added.

Still, despite opposition within the party, Paras chose to rise above personal feelings and supported the formation of the Modi government for the third time for the sake of the nation. He even went to Varanasi to attend Prime Minister Modi’s nomination programme and showed up whenever he was invited during the election campaign.

Why didn’t the NDA support you?: The former Union Minister said, “The people in the NDA can better answer why they didn’t support us. But I believe my only fault was that I was born into a Dalit family.”

File photo of Pashupati Kumar Paras (ETV Bharat)

Was it because of Chirag Paswan?: "No one should be sidelined because of someone else. When someone is sitting on the seat of justice, their duty is to deliver justice. If someone commits injustice while holding such a seat, their credibility will eventually end," Paras said and added that despite all this, he continued to support the NDA.

“Six months after the Lok Sabha elections, when a meeting of the NDA was called in Bihar, we were not informed about it. Later, a statement came out saying that there are five parties in the NDA in Bihar, and they are the Pandavas."

He added, "Our party’s name wasn't mentioned in the NDA meeting. In politics, sometimes compulsion dictates decisions, and we have to keep our party running. That’s why we decided that on the occasion of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on April 14, we would take a decision.”

He said that they had joined the NDA alliance on April 14, 2014, and parted ways exactly on April 14, 2025, when they announced their exit from the NDA.

Did the feud with Chirag hurt his career? According to Pashupati Kumar Paras, "No one’s political career ends because of someone else. I was an MLA even before Chirag Paswan was born. I became an MLA in 1977—48 years ago. I have been elected MLA seven times from the same constituency. I have served as a minister in the Bihar government four times. I have been a member of the legislative council for the eighth time, and in the ninth term, I became a Member of Parliament and a Union Minister."

Chirag Paswan was born in 1982, and by then Paras had already become an MLA. He said, "Everyone in Bihar knows that we were three brothers, and we were like Ram, Lakshman, and Bharat."

The late Ram Vilas Paswan is considered the second Ambedkar of Indian politics, and Paras claims to have had a role in shaping his journey. He said, “I was the organisational man of the party, and even today, I continue that work."

Even in the adverse circumstances, people stayed with him. Out of 38 districts in Bihar, the presidents of 36 districts are still with him. Thus, all district heads of Dalit Sena are supporting him. His party has launched a grassroots outreach program called "Gaon Ki Ore" (Towards the Village). He has so far toured 22 districts, where every event drew massive crowds. People everywhere expressed their desire for change in Bihar.

What will Pashupati Paras do now? On this question, Paras said, “Across the country—and especially in Bihar—politics revolves around two poles: one is the NDA alliance and the other is the INDIA alliance, i.e., the Grand Alliance. Now that we have separated from the NDA, the INDIA alliance is the only option left." He mentioned that on January 15, during the Makar Sankranti feast, he invited all political leaders. RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav came to his home and honoured him, and it was from there that the alliance talks began.

The beginning of a new phase: "We have had a long-standing relationship with the Lalu family. In 1990, when a government was formed under the leadership of Lalu Prasad, I was also a minister in his cabinet and remained a minister for eight years. A few days ago, I met with Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. When Lalu Prasad was ill, I went to Delhi to meet him. Now that we no longer have any association with the NDA alliance, the INDIA alliance remains an option. However, at present, we have decided to strengthen our party first. As far as forming an alliance goes, we will align with those who give us respect and recognition."

Where do you see yourself in the assembly elections? Pashupati Kumar Paras claimed that 80% of the Dalit vote in Bihar is with him. He said, "Our party didn't contest the Lok Sabha elections, which is why people might not have a clear idea, but when we contest the Bihar Assembly elections this time, our vote bank will be clearly visible."

The RLJP president added that the people of Bihar are politically very aware. “Wherever we go in Bihar, there's only one slogan: There must be a change in Bihar. The state is currently ruled by one person and one party. There are no industries here, and the education system has completely collapsed."

"But when we fight the assembly elections, the support will be visible. Everywhere we go, the people chant just one slogan—change in Bihar," he added.

Why do you accuse Chirag but not Nitish? Paras took a jab at Chirag Paswan, saying, "In the 2020 elections, he (Chirag) was threatening to send Nitish Kumar to jail. Ask him—he used to say that Nitish Kumar insulted his father, so he would send Nitish to jail. What changed so drastically that now he is bowing down and touching his feet in respect?” He added, “In politics or in practical life, you can't smile and slap someone at the same time.”

On caste census: Paras said that in 1996, when all socialist leaders were united, his elder brother, the late Ram Vilas Paswan, Lalu Prasad Yadav, and Mulayam Singh Yadav were all together in supporting the idea.

"There was a debate in Parliament, but due to controversy, it did not proceed further. Now, after 31 years, the Centre has approved a caste census in the cabinet. Chirag Paswan has given a statement saying that the caste census should be conducted, but not made public. If that is the case, then what benefit will the census provide? He (Chirag) is misleading the nation and society," he said.

Why the dispute at home after the office conflict? Paras says, “Nothing happened in my village. The people there have already told the media that there was no conflict. It's only being stirred up because it's election season. Alouli is my village, my birthplace. Was Chirag Paswan even born there? He was born in Shaharbanni. Just two days ago, Chirag said in a statement that he is Punjabi, his mother is Punjabi, she follows Sikhism and is a minority. That’s his own statement."

Why is Chirag siding with his stepmother? Paras says, "Yes, nowadays he sits in his stepmother's lap. But why didn’t he do that for the past 40 years? Why did he get her divorced? Let’s not go into that dispute—if we do, it will escalate too far. There is no real conflict happening there."

In what role will you appear in the 2025 elections? To this question, Paras replied, "The public is with us. We have always worked on building the organisation. Since 1977, I’ve been involved in active organisational work. The ongoing dispute over the Alouli constituency is related to the area where I have been elected MLA seven times. That is both our workplace and birthplace. In the future too, our party will field candidates from there—and we will win by a large margin."

Can uncle and nephew (you and Chirag) ever reunite? He responded, "Look, once milk is curdled, no matter how much you churn it, you won’t get butter. Once things go bad, they can’t be mended, no matter how hard you try. The party broke, the family separated. So everyone will stay where they are."

Are your doors closed forever for Chirag? To this question, Pashupati Kumar Paras said, "No, the doors are not closed. His path is different, mine is different."

Where does Paras stand in terms of numbers?

After separating from the NDA, Pashupati Paras currently has only two options: either to fight alone or to join the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan). He himself has acknowledged that he will have to align with one of the two poles—NDA or the INDIA alliance.

In this context, the question arises: What is his actual standing in Bihar’s politics? In terms of numbers, his party RLJP (Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party) has no members in either the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha. In the Bihar Legislative Assembly, they have no representation, while there is only one member in the Bihar Legislative Council.

What will change with Paras switching sides?

Since the split in the Lok Janshakti Party, the two factions have not faced off in any major election. After the uncle-nephew (Paras-Chirag) split in 2021, a by-election was held for one Lok Sabha seat, but Paras’s faction did not field any candidates. On the other hand, all five of Chirag Paswan’s candidates won their elections.

Now, with the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections approaching, both factions will likely be part of different alliances, and that will be their real test. A split in Dalit votes—especially among the Paswan (Dusadh) community—could benefit the opposition. However, if the vote bank remains unified, it will be considered proof that Chirag still holds dominant influence over the voters.