RLJP Exits NDA Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Polls, Paras Cites Betrayal By BJP-JD(U)

Patna: The Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) has officially severed ties with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), announced party national president Pashupati Kumar Paras. The announcement came during a Sankalp Sammelan organised on the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar at Bapu Auditorium, Patna.
“Till yesterday, we were allies of the NDA, but from today, we are no longer part of it,” said Paras, citing consistent neglect by NDA allies, especially during the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He pointed out that the BJP and JD(U) leadership excluded RLJP from their public narrative, often referring to only five political players as the “Pandavas” of Bihar.
11 Years of Alliance Ends
Paras reminded party workers that RLJP had been a loyal ally of the NDA since 2014, but despite their loyalty, they were not offered even a single seat in the 2024 elections. “Given the current political climate, it is no longer feasible for us to continue with the NDA,” he pointed out.
All Options Open
Paras indicated that RLJP's future political moves would be decided by the party’s Parliamentary Board. “We will align with any political formation that respects us,” he added. He also emphasised that RLJP is preparing to contest all 243 Assembly seats in Bihar in the upcoming elections.
Praise for Lalu, Attack on Nitish and Centre
Expressing goodwill towards RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Paras recalled serving as a minister in his government. He mentioned maintaining personal ties with the Yadav family and hinted at keeping doors open for political dialogue.
He also strongly criticised the Bihar government for being anti-Dalit and riddled with corruption. "Dalits are being harassed in the name of prohibition laws," he said, demanding the release of poor people jailed under these laws.
Paras didn’t spare the Central government either, stating that the Waqf Amendment Act was an attempt to take away rights in the name of religion. “RLJP will oppose this Act,” he asserted. He also took a swipe at CM Nitish Kumar, suggesting his mental state is deteriorating.
Prince Raj Takes on Chirag Paswan
Without directly naming Chirag Paswan, state party president Prince Raj launched a scathing attack on him. Referring to recent family disputes made public, Raj criticised Chirag’s actions, including a “helicopter photoshoot” in the name of "Badi Maa". He urged people to stay cautious of such “self-styled Dalit leaders.”
