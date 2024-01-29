RJD's Game is Over, Alliance in Bihar Will Work at Speed of Vande Bharat engine: Shahnawaz Hussain

New Delhi: A day after Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Bihar Chief Minister for the ninth time, Bihar MLC Shahnawaz Hussain said the "natural alliance" of the new government will work with "Vande Bharat engine speed." "This is a natural alliance in Bihar. When the last elections were held, the people of Bihar had expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and supported the NDA. The RJD, the party that had lost the elections, came through the back door and remained in the government for 17 months," Hussain said while speaking to ANI.

The BJP leader said that the Chief Minister felt that he could not work with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) after the alliance and hence he made a proposal to the BJP, which was accepted by the leaders. "It (Mahagathbandhan) was about to take Bihar back in 17 months. Nitish Kumar ji felt that he could not run the government with the RJD. The natural alliance can only be with the BJP. So he (Nitish) made a proposal and our party, our leader accepted it and formed the government," he said. Hussain said that the new JDU-BJP alliance in Bihar will work at "Vande Bharat engine speed" and with skill and cooperation. "Will work with full force for the development of Bihar. Now NDA government has come in Bihar with one Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers. It is a double-engine government.

It will now work at Vande Bharat engine speed. Modi ji's engine has been installed. Work will be done with speed and skill," Banerjee said. The BJP leader asserted that no leader can stop Bihar from progressing, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi commands a lot of love and respect in Bihar. "Bihar will progress and work will be done in teamwork. No one can stop Bihar from progressing because the Prime Minister has a lot of love and respect in Bihar," he said. The senior BJP leader said that the NDA alliance is looking forward to winning all 40 Lok Sabha seats.

"Last time, the people of Bihar had given us (NDA) 39 seats out of 40. This time, the NDA will win 40 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats and our other partners are Upendra Kushwaha, Lok Janshakti Party, Hindustani Awam Morcha and Janata Dal-United. Everyone is making tremendous preparations for the Lok Sabha elections together. We will make Modi win this time as well," Hussain said. Hitting out at the INDIA bloc, Hussain said that the political leaders who are partners in the opposition alliance do not deserve it. "The people who are there do not even deserve it. After Nitish Kumar's exit, there is no need to take it (INDIA) seriously. Mamata Banerjee has already said that she is not going to give one seat to Congress. JDU, which was the main alliance, has now left them," he said. The senior BJP leader said that even the opposition leaders do not trust the Congress, let alone people in the country. "The people of the country do not trust Congress, and the opposition also does not trust Congress.

They can contest elections in 500 seats and even get their deposits confiscated," he said. Taking a jab at the Congress, Hussain said that though the Congress chief has been complaining about being kept in the dark about the political developments in Bihar, his party is already in the dark. "Kharge is saying that he has been kept in the dark. We are already saying that the Congress is already in the dark. The Congress party should know that when the people of the country do not have faith in the Congress, then the parties that represent INDIA, why would they have faith in Congress?" Hussain said. Hussain said that the RJD's game is over and it has played the role of a thief coming from the back door. "The people had already defeated the RJD alliance; they remained in 110 seats; later some AIMIM MLAs joined them.

We have a majority of 128. RJD has played the role of a thief coming from the back door. They might have played the game, but RJD's game is over," he said. Hussain said that Nitish Kumar was an old ally of the BJP and the chemistry between PM Modi and Kumar has never changed. "Nitish Kumar is an old ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Even when the NDA did not have an alliance with anyone, we had an alliance with Nitish Kumar. Akali Dal, Shiv Sena, Janata Dal, which was earlier the Samata Party, were old allies. Modi respects Nitish. He called him a real socialist even when they were not together...The chemistry between Modi and Nitish has never changed," he said.