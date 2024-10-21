Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2024: RJD Women Wing President Slams Hemant Soren Over Seat-Sharing

Ranchi: The disappointment of RJD leaders over the seat-sharing announcement by Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for the upcoming assembly elections is growing louder.

Jharkhand Mahila RJD state president Rani Kumari has lashed out at JMM-Congress, saying no leader and worker of the party will tolerate the insult of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. She warned Soren that if he wanted to become the CM, then he would have to respect RJD and the party wouldn't tolerate insult nor sacrifice the seats.

"We are not asking for seats in alms or as a donation. Rather, the government was formed in 2019 with our cooperation and sacrifice. But we neither got a place in the board-corporation nor in the 20-point programme. While giving seats, we are rejected and when they win, they start bowing before us for support," she said.

Kumari said RJD has always eyed the Ranchi assembly seat. "But we sacrificed it twice to oust the BJP from power. Now that Mahua Maji has become a Rajya Sabha member, the seat should naturally go to RJD. Similarly, it is clear from the words of leaders like party general secretary Ratan Paswan and Gaurishankar Yadav that even after efforts, some universally accepted formula is found in seat-sharing. But the truth is that the distance between the state-level leaders and workers of the party has increased," she added.