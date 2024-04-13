Lok Sabha Election 2024: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Unveils 'Parivartan Patra' Manifesto with 24 Promises

Patna (Bihar): Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav released his party's 'Parivartan Patra' manifesto for the Lok Sabha election 2024, saying that if their alliance government is formed at the Centre then the youth of the country will get freedom from unemployment. He asserted that their party is committed to fulfilling the 24 promises outlined in their manifesto.

Rs 1 lakh to women: Tejashwi said, 'From the day of this coming Rakshabandhan, women from poor families will be given an assistance amount of Rs 1 lakh per year. If the Grand Alliance government is formed at the Centre, one crore youth will be given jobs, he said. The RJD chief has said that from the coming 15th August, their alliance will offer relief to the youth from joblessness.

Jobs for 1 crore youth: He said that after the formation of India Alliance government at the Centre, the recruitment process for 10 lakh vacant posts will start from this 15th August itself. There are 30 lakh job vacancies across the country and 70 lakh new posts will be created. That means a total of 1 crore youth will be given jobs.

Launching a tirade on the Modi government at the Centre, Tejashwi Yadav said, "BJP is our enemy. It does not discuss anything on jobs. BJP had promised to provide 2 crore jobs every year but it was not fulfilled. We are true people and we do what we say. The government will work to provide jobs to one crore youth in the country."

Public pledge: Tejashwi Yadav told media persons that their 24 public promises are their commitment and they will be fulfilled for the benefit of the people of Bihar and the country. He further said that in Bihar, they did a lot of work in just 17 months which was not achieved anywhere else. "We did the work of providing 5 lakh government jobs. We conducted caste based census and worked to increase reservation," he said.

The RJD leader said that their party will implement Old Pension Scheme and gas cylinders for Rs 500 besides getting special state status to Bihar. He also spoke about building connectivity in Bihar by developing 5 new airports.