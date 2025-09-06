RJD Takes On NDA With 10 Questions On Bihar, BJP Blames Lalu-Rabri Regime

The RJD accused the NDA government of misleading the youth by inciting hatred, violence, communal division and lies instead of quality education and employment.
By Dev Raj
Published : September 6, 2025 at 3:51 PM IST
Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday posed 10 questions to the Bihar's NDA government on the state's underdevelopment.
The RJD accused the NDA government of misleading the youth of the state by inciting hatred, violence, communal division and lies instead of quality education and employment. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said Bihar has been under a 'double engine' government which has destroyed the lives of two generations.
He asked people of the poll-bound state to ask questions to NDA candidates when they visit them for votes. The RJD leader asked why Bihar is still the poorest state of the country. He also asked why women were unsafe in the state, health services were useless and crime and corruption at their peak.
“Why is there so much unemployment in Bihar? Why is migration a compulsion? Why have school-buildings not been constructed? Why have new industries not been established? Why does the education system stand destroyed,” he further asked.
Tejashwi, who is also the leader of Opposition in the Assembly, asserted that the NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Bihar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre has started giving “Sanghi (related to RSS) tutions of hatred, lies, violence, Hindu-Muslim, and rhetoric instead of employment and quality education. The education system, jobs and employment have been ruined since then,” he said.
The RJD leader also highlighted the poor condition of the 108-year-old Patna University where 56 vocational courses have shut down in the last 20 years.
“Friends, Bihar needs to remove this corrupt NDA government that has ruined two generations and install a dynamic, progressive, and vibrant youth government that has new thoughts, thoughts and perspective,” Tejashwi added.
As the questions attracted wide attention and started doing rounds, the BJP decided to answer them aggressively. The party's spokesperson Niraj Kumar replied point-by-point to the RJD posers.
“The credit of turning Bihar into the poorest state goes to the ‘jungle raj’ (lawless rule or rule of the jungle) of RJD chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, during which corruption flourished instead of development", he said.
Kumar said The jungle raj of the RJD is the root cause of the insecurity of women. Criminals used to roam around freely. Today, women move out of their homes without fear even at night,” he said.
The BJP spokesperson blamed the RJD legacy for the dilapidated healthcare system in the state, and asserted that crimes shot up during the RJD rule as goondas and mafia flourished under political patronage. He added that the foundation of corruption was laid with Fodder Scam and loot in every government scheme.
“The origin of unemployment in the state can be traced back to Lalu – Rabri’s rule. Migration also stemmed during the period because there was only crime and anarchy in the state. It has decreased now. The lack of school buildings is a legacy of the RJD reign, when education budget went to the pockets of Lalu and his family," he said.
The BJP leader added that the investors fled Bihar out of fear due to the RJD’s lawless reign. It was the main reason for no industries coming to Bihar, though they have now started arriving, he said.
Kumar asserted that the poor condition of education system in the state was bestowed by the RJD and its jungle raj during which students were taught hooliganism and goondaism in schools.
Also Read
BJP Alleges Use Of Abusive Language Against PM During Rahul's Yatra In Bihar
Tejashwi Attacks Modi, Nitish For Corruption In Bihar, Exposes 'Cash Seizures, Burnt Notes'