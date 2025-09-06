RJD Takes On NDA With 10 Questions On Bihar, BJP Blames Lalu-Rabri Regime

ETV Bharat / bharat

Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday posed 10 questions to the Bihar's NDA government on the state's underdevelopment.

The RJD accused the NDA government of misleading the youth of the state by inciting hatred, violence, communal division and lies instead of quality education and employment. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said Bihar has been under a 'double engine' government which has destroyed the lives of two generations.

He asked people of the poll-bound state to ask questions to NDA candidates when they visit them for votes. The RJD leader asked why Bihar is still the poorest state of the country. He also asked why women were unsafe in the state, health services were useless and crime and corruption at their peak.

“Why is there so much unemployment in Bihar? Why is migration a compulsion? Why have school-buildings not been constructed? Why have new industries not been established? Why does the education system stand destroyed,” he further asked.

Tejashwi, who is also the leader of Opposition in the Assembly, asserted that the NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Bihar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre has started giving “Sanghi (related to RSS) tutions of hatred, lies, violence, Hindu-Muslim, and rhetoric instead of employment and quality education. The education system, jobs and employment have been ruined since then,” he said.

The RJD leader also highlighted the poor condition of the 108-year-old Patna University where 56 vocational courses have shut down in the last 20 years.

“Friends, Bihar needs to remove this corrupt NDA government that has ruined two generations and install a dynamic, progressive, and vibrant youth government that has new thoughts, thoughts and perspective,” Tejashwi added.