RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav Undergoes Angioplasty At Mumbai Hospital

Patna (Bihar): Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav underwent angioplasty at Mumbai’s Asian Heart Hospital on Tuesday. He was reported to have a cardiac problem, after which he was taken for treatment.
“With the blessings of millions of people, the leader of the masses, the messiah of the poor and the idol of the majority of the population is completely healthy,” Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya posted on her X handle.
The veteran politician was admitted to the Mumbai hospital on September 10 after he complained of a cardiac ailment. After diagnosis, a blockage was found and the doctors advised him to undergo angioplasty. His daughters Misa Bharti, Rohini Acharya along with former special secretary Bhola Yadav were present at the hospital.
करोड़ों लोगों की दुआओं के साथ बिल्कुल स्वस्थ हैं जन - जन के नेता , गरीबों के मसीहा व् अधिसंख्य आबादी के आराध्य 🙏🧿 pic.twitter.com/MqwbT9E1KI— Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) September 13, 2024
Doctors, Silk Suvarna and Santosh Dora, of Asian Institute performed the angioplasty and said he was doing fine after the procedure. Yadav will be discharged in a day or two.
The 76-year-old had undergone open-heart surgery at the same hospital in 2014 and since then has been visiting Mumbai for routine check-up.
In 2022, he had a kidney transplant from his daughter at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore. Yadav is suffering from many diseases including diabetes.
The RJD supremo was granted bail in the fodder scam case on health ground.
