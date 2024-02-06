RJD Slams Centre over ED Raids at Premises of AAP Leaders

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Janata Dal on Tuesday took a dig at the BJP-led Centre accusing it of misusing the Central probe agencies. The statement of the RJD came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted multiple raids at Aam Aadmi Party leaders’ premises in the national capital on Tuesday.

Reacting to ED raids, Jayant Jigyasu, national spokesperson, RJD told ETV Bharat, “ED conducts raids against opposition leaders across the country on the behest of ruling BJP. I am not against any investigation, but it should be fair and unbiased, but it does not appear in ED’s raids.”

Earlier in the morning, the Central probe agency raided over 10 locations in the national capital in connection with an alleged money laundering case. “The BJP is misusing the probe agencies across the country whether it is Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal or Maharashtra. They (BJP) have been on a mission to use these agencies whether it is state-level parties or national parties since they came to power. They intend to weaken opposition leaders,” said Nawal Kishore, national spokesperson, RJD.

When contacted by several leaders of the Delhi Pradesh Congress, they remained tight-lipped. On condition of anonymity, a party insider said no one is willing to comment on this issue because seat sharing in Delhi with the AAP party is going on following which Congress chose to keep mum.

Referring to ED’s raid incident, All India Trinamool Congress accused ED of dancing to BJP’s political tune. Taking to microblogging site X, AITC posted on Tuesday, “In their eagerness to carry out politically motivated witch-hunts in Bengal, ED mistakenly raided the wrong residence. This is the laughable state of the ‘Independent’ investigative agency that PM Narendra Modi glorified in his speech. They appear to be nothing more than puppets dancing to BJP’s political tune!.”

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Read more: ED Raids On RJD Leaders Reaction To Bihar Govt Change: Manoj Jha