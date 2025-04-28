RJD MP Manoj Jha Urges PM Modi To Hold Special Parliament Session On Pahalgam Terror Attack

Hyderabad: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special session of the Parliament on Pahalgam terror attack. In a letter to PM Modi, the MP wrote that the session will address the challenges to national unity and citizen security.

The session will be dedicated solely to an "open and principled discussion" on the attack and its "broader implications for the security, well-being and aspirations" of the Indians, he wrote adding, "Such a session will send a powerful and reassuring message that our democracy remains resilient, and that our commitment to every part of our Union, especially those most affected by violence, is unwavering."

The MP said that it is within the Parliament, which is the cornerstone of Indian Republic and the highest form of democratic expression, that the "anxieties, hopes and resolve of the people must find their fullest voice".

"At this time of grief and testing, the Parliament must come together to pay heartfelt homage to the victims of Pahalgam attack, honour their memory, and reaffirm our shared commitment to the ideals of unity, justice and peace," the letter read.

Jha said that in this time of crisis it is important for the government to take the nation and its elected representatives into full confidence, stressing that "transparent dialogue" and open engagement across party lines" strengthen people's trust in democratic institutions while reinforcing collective resolve to overcome adversity. "A shared national response, built through consultation and consensus is the surest path to preserving unity and safeguarding our nation," he said.