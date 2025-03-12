RJD MP Jha Asks EC To Immediately Take Call On Extent Of Duplicate Voter ID Card Numbers

ETV Bharat / bharat

The RJD member added that Article 324 of the Constitution enshrines free and fair elections as well as a level playing field.

Senior RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha (ANI)
New Delhi: Senior RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha on Wednesday expressed concern over duplicate voter ID card numbers and demanded that the Election Commission should immediately take a call on the extent of the duplication in the country.

Raising the matter during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Jha said a large number of duplicate Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers have been found, and due to which fairness of elections is being compromised.

Each voter ID card issued by the Election Commission of India carries a 10-digit EPIC number along with the voter's picture and other details.

Stressing that it is a matter of concern, the RJD member said Article 324 of the Constitution enshrines free and fair elections as well as level playing field.

He further said that there is a spirit and philosophy behind the concept of free and fair elections.

"This (Parliament) is the temple of democracy, and democracy thrives because of elections. If the procedure and process of election is compromised and there is a smell of fraud therein, then nothing will be left," Jha said.

The RJD MP demanded that the Election Commission should determine the extent of duplicate EPIC numbers, investigate where the fraud started, and take urgent corrective measures.

He further said the Election Commission should also issue a separate list detailing voter deletions, new additions and modifications.

"Whenever apprehensions are aired, they have to be addressed...Serious questions have to be answered and responded to in serious manner," the RJD MP emphasised.

