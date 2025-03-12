ETV Bharat / bharat

RJD MP Jha Asks EC To Immediately Take Call On Extent Of Duplicate Voter ID Card Numbers

New Delhi: Senior RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha on Wednesday expressed concern over duplicate voter ID card numbers and demanded that the Election Commission should immediately take a call on the extent of the duplication in the country.

Raising the matter during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Jha said a large number of duplicate Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers have been found, and due to which fairness of elections is being compromised.

Each voter ID card issued by the Election Commission of India carries a 10-digit EPIC number along with the voter's picture and other details.

Stressing that it is a matter of concern, the RJD member said Article 324 of the Constitution enshrines free and fair elections as well as level playing field.

He further said that there is a spirit and philosophy behind the concept of free and fair elections.