Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: RJD Miffed Over Seat-Sharing Decision

Ranchi: RJD raised eyebrows as soon as Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced seat sharing for the India Alliance at his residence. RJD's Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha openly said the party does not accept this formula as this is a one-sided decision. This announcement is not in accordance with the historical strength of RJD. He urged the decision should be in accordance with the strength of RJD in Jharkhand.

Jha expressed strong objection to the fact that many big leaders including RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav are present in Ranchi. Despite this, RJD was not talked to in the process of allying. The special thing is that as soon as RJD's displeasure came to the fore, Soren himself reached Hotel Radisson Blue to meet Yadav. Information is being received that Jha has openly expressed his displeasure in front of the media only after talking to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on the phone.

Jha clearly said there are 15 to 18 seats in Jharkhand where RJD is strong enough to take on BJP on its own. Leaders of Jharkhand have apprised Yadav of these things. Such a big decision cannot be taken like 'Maggi Two Minute Noodles'. On whether RJD would like to contest the elections alone in such a situation, he said all options were open and the party cannot ignore the sentiments of its workers.

Jha further said when all big leaders were present in the city, a meeting should have been held before the announcement of seat sharing. If a party is offered even two seats in Bihar, a meeting must be held before the final call. Yadav held a meeting with RJD leaders at Hotel Radisson Blue in Ranchi on Saturday.

Meanwhile, CM Hemant Soren held an emergency press conference at his residence in the presence of Congress state in-charges Ghulam Ahmed Mir and Dr Rameshwar Oraon and announced that JMM and Congress will contest in 70 seats. The remaining 11 seats will be given to RJD and its new ally CPI(ML). However, he did not mention JMM will contest from how many of the 70.