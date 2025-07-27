Riverbank Dwellers Want Resettlement, Not Food, In Bengal's Malda

Malda: A banner with 'Organised Kitchen for Flood Victims' can be seen at the backdrop of a handful of women preparing rice, lentils and vegetables for about 200 people. However, not a single person turned up for the food till late night on Friday and Saturday in Muliramtola village under Mahanandtola Gram Panchayat of Ratua I Block in West Bengal's Malda.

A special meeting was convened on Friday by District Magistrate Nitin Singhania on the flood and riverbank erosion, which continued till night. "So far, there has not been a flood situation in the district. However, everyone present at the meeting has been asked to keep an eye on their areas. Arrangements are being made to provide all services, especially to the people of the erosion-prone areas. The block administration has been asked to be alert to evacuate the affected people if necessary," he said.

"Several steps have been initiated by the Irrigation Department. Some work is also underway. We will try our best to prevent any flood situation. We are monitoring the situation continuously. Public representatives have also been asked to be alert so that people do not face any inconvenience. The water level of the Ganges has risen and is flowing above the danger level," he added.

Villegers demolish their houses in anticipation of bigger damages. (ETV Bharat)

Riparian villages under Mahanandtola and Bilaimari Gram Panchayats of Ratua have been the most affected. Though the people of Srikantatola, Kantatola, Muliramtola and Jitutola are not unknown to the Ganga's fury in every monsoon, they are worried about the swelling river, which may eat up their dwelling places any moment.

Anticipating bigger losses, they have started demolishing their mud houses while there is still some time left to salvage the valuables. Some have taken refuge on the embankment with all their belongings, while others have rushed to the houses of their relatives.

The block administration has set up a makeshift kitchen at the Muliramtola Primary School for them. But there was no taker for two days, as locals say they do not need food or other help, but a proper resettlement. "There was no erosion in the last few days. On Friday at 2 am, erosion started again. We cannot stay any longer. So we are demolishing our houses. There is no place to build a new house as we can't buy a place. So far, no one from the government has come to take stock of the situation. We only want a government-allocated place to build new houses," Paloni, an affected villager, said.

Kanak Mandal of Mulliramtola said, "This time, the Ganges has set its sight on Srikantatola and Mulliramtola. The government has arranged food for us. But what will we do with two days' food? Instead, the administration should give us a proper place to resettle. We can't afford to buy a place. Where will we stay with our families if our houses are swallowed by the river?"

The Ganges is flowing above the danger level in the Ratua I Block of Malda. (ETV Bharat)

Nilkantha Mondal of the same village said, "The erosion started at 12:30 am on Friday. People are demolishing their houses in panic. So far, 65 houses have been demolished. People from the administration come, watch and leave, doing nothing. We need a place to resettle. Everyone here is poor. Even if the Irrigation Department tries to prevent erosion with sandbags, it does not work, as these bags are floating away."

"If the government arranges a place for us, the entire Muliramtola will move there to build houses. The administration has arranged cooked food for us. We do not want it. None of us will go to eat that. When our habitat is getting destroyed, what will these two meals do? We want immediate rehabilitation," he added.

The kitchen for the victims set up at Muliramtola Primary School. (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, a 250 metres distance from the riverbank has brought a temporary relief to the people of Jitutola village. But the way the river is progressing towards them has left everyone worried. Manoj Swarnakar, a villager, said, "The leaders come every year to make promises like making dams on the Ganges. But everyone goes after that picnic, and our situation remains the same."

Rakesh Toppo, BDO of Ratua I block, said, "The irrigation department is working to prevent erosion on a war footing. A community kitchen has been set up for the victims since Friday. But not a single person came till Saturday afternoon. We cannot force food on the people if they are unwilling to take it. They are demanding land for rehabilitation, and we are looking for suitable land in the area. But have not found anything yet. It will take some time. We are trying to convince the victims to cooperate with the administration. We hope they will understand our activities. We are constantly monitoring the situation."