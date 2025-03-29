Amid Hottest March on Record, Rising Temperatures Threaten India's Wheat Production

New Delhi: Agriculture is essential for India's economy and food security as it not only creates jobs but supports the overall socio-economic growth, playing a vital role in providing economic, social and political well-being. But with a rapidly changing climate and increasing mean temperatures, agricultural practices are under strain, and wheat is among the many crops affected by climate stressors. India, which is currently experiencing the summer season, has just witnessed one of the hottest March months on record.

Long spells of exceeding average air temperatures are likely to diminish yields from the wheat crop as it matures. Reports from sources at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicate that maximum temperatures throughout March remained above average, and many places exceeded 40 degrees Celsius (104°F). The high temperatures are concerning for wheat crop productivity, especially since wheat is currently entering a crucial developmental stage. Wheat, a staple crop in India, requires cooler weather during its growing season, and the current heatwave is threatening its yield potential.

Wheat In India: Climate Sensitivity And Growing Regions

In India, wheat is mainly cultivated in the northwest section of the Indo-Gangetic plains. The major producer states of wheat are Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh. Wheat is a cool-weather crop typically sown between October and December and harvested from February to April. During its critical developmental phase, cooler temperatures allow wheat crops to fill grains and mature properly. However, changing weather during the grain-filling phase of development in late winter and early spring impacts this natural cycle, with corresponding effects on yield and quality of wheat crops.

India is the second-largest producer of wheat in the world, only behind China. Unfortunately, over the last several years, increasing fluctuations in temperature and weather have severely impacted wheat production and yield. In 2022, a sudden temperature spike caused a severe decline in wheat production, leading the Government of India to restrict wheat from being exported to meet its domestic demand. As a result of temperature impact on wheat crops and subsequent rise in wheat prices, both farmers and consumers in India witnessed near-record high prices despite low quality yield.

Yielding Temperatures: Not A Threat, But A Worry

The Government of India has set a target to procure 30 million tonnes of wheat for the rabi season 2025-26. This seems ambitious as the country has faced a series of disappointing wheat harvests since 2022, raising doubts about its ability to meet this target. The continuous sharp rise in temperatures during February and March with scanty pre-monsoon rainfall has forced the wheat crop to shrivel, with many fields suffering from poor grain filling.

Meanwhile, the IMD has given a warning that temperatures for March will remain above normal for most part of the month. Maximum temperatures will exceed 40°C (104°F) at the end of the month, which in turn will continue to harm the already maturing wheat. The IMD noted that maximum and minimum temperatures during the month will remain above normal for most of the month, and these enhanced temperatures may prove detrimental, affecting wheat production for the fourth consecutive year.

Data By Agricultural Ministry On Wheat

Amidst all the prevailing odds, the record of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare shows that India's food grain production has been steadily increasing over the years. The data provided by the Ministry states that total food grain production during 2004-05 stood at 204.6 million tonnes and it increased to 252 million tonnes in 2014-15. The year 2023-24 reportedly saw food-grain production reaching 332.3 million tonnes. The average yield of wheat has improved during the time from 3,145 kg/ha in 2013-14 to 3,559 kg/ha in 2023-24, marking an improvement of 13.16%.

Target enforcement by the government, regarding wheat procured in recent years, has fallen short of target. In 2023-24 marketing season, the government procured 26.1 million tonnes of wheat against a target of 34.2 million tonnes; falling below the feeding line for wheat procurement target. Similarly, for the 2022-23 rabi season, the wheat procurement was 18.7 million tonnes against the target of 44.4 million tonnes. This has raised concerns about the ability to stock enough wheat for domestic needs.

Government Measures for the Wheat Crisis

In order to counterbalance the adverse effects of rising temperatures, government is facilitating and promoting use of climate-resilient wheat varieties. Ministry of Agriculture revealed that about 60% of the wheat sown during the 2024-25 rabi season is under climate-resilient varieties. These varieties, developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) under its AICRP on wheat, were selected for their high-temperature tolerance and good yield under heat stress.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Ramnath Thakur mentioned this in a recent reply in the Rajya Sabha. "During the last 15 years, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) through its All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on wheat has developed 114 varieties, which are suited to varying weather conditions. Of the total wheat area planted in the country during 2024-25, more than 60% is under climate-resilient varieties. These varieties show less reduction in yield under stress environments," said Thakur.

Apart from popularising these resilient wheat varieties, the Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR) in Karnal and ICAR has also been keeping a close watch on the weather conditions and accordingly issuing advisory for farmers. This way, the government has been providing significant insights on how to save crops from soaring temperatures and how to adopt better farming practices.

Important Varieties Of Wheat Developed For Climate Resilience

The government is actively promoting wheat varieties such as DBW187, DBW303, DBW327, WH1270, and PBW872 suited for October planting. These varieties aim to shift the planting dates so that grain filling occurs at comparatively lower temperatures to avoid heat stress and enhance yield potential. This is one of the vital interventions, given the increasing frequency of heatwaves during the wheat growth period.

Farmers' Reports Harsh Reality

Farmers are already bearing the brunt of the heatwave. Rana Singh from Uttar Pradesh, who heads a farmer producer company with 5000 farmers, shared some of the challenges they are facing in the farms. "The warm winter has severely impacted the growth of wheat and we expect 50% reduction in yield from the farm. The temperature is too high and wheat is not maturing properly," said Singh, adding that lack of adequate rainfall, down by 70%, further complicated the situation.

As rainfall is the natural nitrogen fixation, it significantly improves crop growth.

Similarly, Deshraj Choudhary from Punjab reported a decline in the output of wheat on his 15-acre farmland. "February temperatures were much higher than usual, and the size of grains is expected to be smaller. Natural rainfall is crucial for healthy development of a wheat crop. While irrigation is important, it cannot replicate natural precipitation," he said.

Ashok Kumar Meena from Karauli in Rajasthan said, "The wheat crop has already been affected due to early heat. Warm weather arrived earlier as compared to last year, affecting the growth of our wheat crops. Grain size is shrinking, and we are worried about the yield."

Wheat Procurement And Export Issues

As the wheat harvest season nears, one of the crucial challenges for the Indian government will be procurement. With production well below target, India is unlikely to meet its wheat requirement and will have to closely watch the domestic prices, which could rise further. So far, India has refused to make room for any wheat imports, but a significant drop in output this year may force officials to reconsider the policy.

In 2022, excessive heat impacted wheat production to such an extent that India had to ban wheat exports. Concerns have been raised that this year, with the forecast of shortfall, same challenges might reappear before India in securing enough wheat for domestic consumption and stockpiling.

Despite being crucial for food security and the economy, wheat production in India faces significant challenges owing to climate change which in turn is causing extreme weather events. The government has undertaken significant steps towards securing the future of wheat farming in India through development of climate-resilient varieties, improvement of wheat procurement systems, and advisories and interventions to support farmers.

However, due to climatic aberrations, erratic weather, and most importantly, increasing temperatures, India will have to continuously adjust its agricultural practices and policies to meet the growing demand for wheat and ensure food security for its large population.

What Experts Said

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Agriculture expert Naresh Sirohi informed, "There are two types of wheat in this scenario. Wheat sown earlier may see a 5% loss by February during harvesting. Many farmers sow wheat till late, even as late as December. In such a case, the wheat plant, which takes longer to develop grains, prioritises its own survival and stops supplying nutrients to the grain. As a result, late-sown wheat could suffer a 15-20% loss. If rain or storms cause the wheat to fall, that can lead to an additional 15% loss. ICAR estimates wheat production at 11.5 crore tonnes, but I think it may not reach that level this time."

"Extreme heatwaves shrink the grain, making the wheat smaller in size. For example, if normally 10 grains weigh 1 gram, smaller grains may increase that count to 15 per gram, reducing productivity and affecting grain shape and quality," he explained.

Sirohi suggested, "ICAR scientists should work on developing wheat varieties that can withstand changing weather conditions, as climate patterns are expected to shift significantly in the future. The government should invest in research to address these challenges."