Rising Number Of Leopards Poses Threat To Human Settlements Near Nallamala Forest Region; Officials Urge Caution

Atmakur/Emmiganur: With the rising number of big cats in the Nallamala forest in Andhra Pradesh, leopards are now being forced out of their natural habitat and are increasingly making their presence felt near human settlements. Forest officials have confirmed that leopards are being spotted in several villages on the outskirts of Nallamala, sparking concern among residents and prompting authorities to issue a warning.

According to forest officials, the Nallamala forest region is now home to around 90 big cats. Each male tiger claims a territory of up to 100 square kilometres, leaving little space for other predators. As a result, leopards, who prefer to stay away from tigers, are migrating to nearby hilly regions close to human habitation.

Leopards have now been sighted in areas like Srisailam, Sunnipenta, Byrluti, Sanjeevanagarthanda, Mahanandi, Banakacherla, and Kosigi, where they are believed to be hiding in thick shrubs and rocky outcrops. These stealthy animals have been preying on cattle, goats, wild boars, deer, and stray dogs. In some cases, unsuspecting farmers have come under their attack.

Sai Baba, deputy director of the Atmakur Forest Division, has urged residents, particularly farmers and herders, to stay alert and report any sightings immediately.

Leopards are solitary and elusive animals, known for their speed and stealth. Although their average lifespan is between 21 and 23 years, many only survive for 12 to 17 years in the wild due to harsh conditions. Unlike tigers, leopards tend to avoid human contact, but when cornered or startled, they can attack. They rarely go after prey larger than themselves and often attack from behind. Officials say they are especially drawn to stray dogs, considering them easy prey. Female leopards give birth to 2 to 3 cubs at a time, but these cubs often fall victim to other predators.

Forest officials shared vital safety tips for villagers and farmers in leopard-prone areas:

Do not run if you encounter a leopard; this can trigger an attack.

Never hide in bushes, as it increases the risk of being attacked.

Instead, raise your arms to appear larger and walk away slowly, facing the animal.

Leopards generally avoid attacking larger animals or humans who appear dominant.

Wearing a face mask on the back of your head or shirt can also deter a leopard, as they usually avoid attacking prey that appears to be watching them.

As leopard movement continues to rise, the forest department has advised people living near forests and hillocks to avoid travelling alone during early mornings and late evenings, and to inform local wildlife authorities of any sightings without delay.