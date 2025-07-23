Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025 Attracts Rs 4.48 Lakh Crore Investment: Centre

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday said the Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025 has attracted an investment of Rs 4.48 lakh crore.

Disclosing the information in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Sukanta Majumdar said the investment in the Northeast region has come through Memoranda of Understanding (MoU), letters of intent, and qualified leads from private investors, public-sector undertakings, and major industrial conglomerates.

"The Ministry of Development for the North Eastern Region organised Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025 to catalyse trade and investment in the region. Collectively, the summit and its pre-event roadshows garnered investment interests of Rs 4.48 lakh crore through Memoranda of Understanding (MoU), letters of intent, and qualified leads from private investors, public-sector undertakings, and major industrial conglomerates. State governments are actively engaged with all investors for grounding these MoUs," Majumdar said in his reply to an unstarred question raised by BJP MP Baijayant Panda.

Majumdar said energy and agrifood processing & allied sectors, among others, attracted the most investment proposals during the summit. Stating that the government is giving much more attention to the development of the northeastern region, Majumdar said, "The Government of India is implementing the Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialisation (UNNATI) scheme to strengthen the industrial ecosystem and attract new investment for employment generation in the northeastern region."

The UNNATI scheme offers capital investment incentives, central capital interest subvention incentives, and manufacturing and services-linked incentives. "Further, state governments are also taking various steps to facilitate investment, which inter alia, include single window clearance, establishment of investment promotion agency, creation of land banks, incentives for investments, etc.," he said.

The DoNER ministry is also coordinating with states and other stakeholders for effective grounding of these investment proposals, Manumdar added. "The state governments promote the adoption of low-carbon technologies and environmentally sustainable practices to achieve economic development while preserving ecological integrity in the ecologically sensitive northeastern region. Priority is given to projects which are not causing hazardous impacts and are categorised as green industries, causing minimal negative impact to the local environment," the minister said.