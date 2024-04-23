Rijiju Accuses Trinamool Congress of Rampant Corruption; Refers to Scrapping of SSC Recruitment

Darjeeling (West Bengal) : Union Minister of Earth Sciences and Food Processing Industries Kiren Rijiju came down heavily on the West Bengal government in view of the recent School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam verdict by the Calcutta High Court.

"No work is done without money in West Bengal. The people of the state know how much corruption there is in West Bengal. Not only corruption in education. Every work requires money (bribe). Every minister and department of the state is involved in corruption. How much black money is recovered in the state, not found in any other state in the country," Rijiju said during his Lok Sabha Poll campaign in Darjeeling on Tuesday.

It may be recalled that the Calcutta High Court scrapped the entire SSC 2016 teacher recruitment thereby cancelling 25,000 candidates citing corruption in the process.

Rijiju commented on the court's verdict and highlighted the corruption in West Bengal. The Union Minister campaigned in Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency in support of BJP candidate Raju Bishta. Rijiju left for Kurseong by road from Bagdogra airport. He is expected to also hold a public meeting at Triveni Sporting Club Maidan in Sukna.

Upon arriving at the airport today, Kiren Rijiju said, "Those who are in the state government have committed theft and corruption. The court will see what to do about it."

Meanwhile, post-poll violence occurred in North Bengal after the first phase of elections in West Bengal. In that context, the Union Minister said, "Where there is Trinamool Congress and Left Front, there will be violence. Why is there no violence in other states? Elections are going on in Assam, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. There is no violence there. Why is it happening here? Such is their character. This the beginning of the end for Trinamool Congress."

On the other hand, regarding the threat of terror attack on Abhishek Banerjee, Rijiju said, "It is a sensitive issue. Officials will say what they want to say about it. But BJP has no hand in it. Don't believe what Trinamool Congress says."