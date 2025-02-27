ETV Bharat / bharat

Blaming Punjab Farmers For Delhi Pollution Caused By Stubble Burning Ridiculous: Goyal

Mumbai: Blaming farmers in Punjab for pollution 500 kms away in Delhi is "ridiculous", Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday. Goyal, who handles the commerce and industry portfolio, asked everybody to "apply their mind" before coming to such conclusions.

"...for Delhi, don't believe anybody who tells you it's the farmers of Punjab who cause the pollution in Delhi," Goyal said. "Just apply your mind... I wonder how pollution travels 500 kms through the high rises of Gurgaon and finds a pathway to come to my home in New Delhi," Goyal said speaking at an event organised by IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry here.

It is "ridiculous" to place the blame on the farmers, Goyal said, making it clear that he is not supporting the burning either. Stubble burning by farmers after summer harvest to prepare their fields for winter crop often gets blamed for high levels of pollution in the national capital.

Air quality in Delhi remains poor or worse for many days in a year, and concerns are also being raised over the health hazards posed by the high levels of pollution. According to Goyal, construction activity and vehicle emissions are the main causes of pollution in cities, and the minister implored everybody to switch to precast construction and electric mobility.

He said both the alternatives represent cost advantages or a business case for a switch.